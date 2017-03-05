Selena Gomez ‘Struggles To Be Apart From The Weeknd,’ Couple Purchasing Home?

Selena Gomez is struggling to be apart from The Weeknd, especially when taking into consideration that she won’t be spending much time with her boyfriend until he concludes his world tour.

Selena, who briefly flew out to Europe to support her man at several of his shows, as revealed by E! Online, isn’t happy with the fact that the tour won’t be ending until May, and while she plans on showing up to support The Weeknd at upcoming dates, the thought of being away from him is breaking her heart.

It’s noted that Selena Gomez has been dating The Weeknd ever since she left rehab five months ago, so there’s an understanding as to why she heavily depends on him, a source reveals, having already distanced herself from many of her friends she believed were a bad influence on her life.

Selena Gomez only managed to stay in Europe for a couple of days before jetting back to Los Angeles to fulfill her career obligations, such as the supposed new album she plans to release later this year, and while she enjoys being back in the studio, she hates being away from The Weeknd.

“Selena and The Weeknd can’t stand to be apart from each other, even day is like torture for them,” a source tells Hollywood Life. “They have already talked about moving in together once The Weeknd’s world tour ends.”

As the insider already mentions, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have already discussed plans to purchase a home together, convinced that their relationship has lasted long enough for them to take the next step and live under the same roof.

Sources have been gushing about Selena Gomez’s love for The Weeknd since January, stressing that the “Hands To Myself” songstress is totally smitten by her boyfriend. The supposed fact that she can’t even be away from him for a week shows how much she cares about him, already counting down the days they are going to reunite.

During Selena Gomez’s time in France, the 24-year-old is said to have been relieved that she didn’t happen to run into The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, who was modeling for multiple fashion brands during Paris Fashion Week.

“She (Selena) is so relieved that she didn’t cross paths with her, even though The Weeknd kept reassuring her that even if they did see Bella, it wouldn’t be a problem,” the source added, mentioning that Selena wouldn’t have felt comfortable seeing the model.

While her man is on tour, Selena Gomez is busy working on her upcoming album, and according to reports, The Weeknd will be featured on one of the songs they recorded recently.

Being back in the studio has been like therapy for Selena, and seeing how much the “Starboy” hitmaker has helped the former Disney Channel starlet overcome her battle with anxiety and depression, it only made sense that she would have him on the new album.

“Selena hopes at least one of the few songs they have been working on together will be ready for release within the next two months. Expect a sexy, sultry, slow love song from them soon,” the insider concludes.

There’s no word on an actual release date for Selena Gomez’s new album, but it’s definitely said to be coming sometime this year.

While Selena can’t wait to share the upcoming songs with her fans, it’s been hard for her not to think about The Weeknd, knowing that she won’t be seeing him for several weeks before she joins him during the Canadian leg of his tour, where the tour will conclude in May.

Do you think Selena Gomez and The Weeknd will last as a couple?

