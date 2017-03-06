George W. Bush Talks Aliens And UFO Files With Jimmy Kimmel

Former President George W. Bush, still making the rounds promoting his new book, Profiles Of Courage, stopped by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Friday and, as has become a recurring theme on the late night television show, was put on the spot by the host as to what he knows about UFOs and aliens. President Bush was quick to admit that it wasn’t the first time he had been asked the question. And he had no problem telling Jimmy Kimmel what he would disclose about what he knows.

Jimmy Kimmel, after introducing former President George W. Bush and propping up the new book on his desk, veered straight into asking about what President Bush knew about UFOs. “But first I want to ask you: This is a question that I think is very important to me and very important to the country,” he said, as reported by the Washington Examiner. “When you were in office, and I don’t know when this happened or if it happened, did you go through the secret files, the UFO documents?”

With a half smile on his face, Bush said, “Maybe,” as Jimmy Kimmel continued, “Because if I was president, that would be the first thing I did.”

President Bush admitted, “You know, it’s funny. My daughters asked the very same question.”

Kimmel took the daughters as the opening for more information, asking the former president, “Would you be allowed to tell your daughters what was in those files?”

“Uh… no” was the quick reply.

“You would not,” Kimmel said, but pressed, “Now that you are out of office, you can do anything you want, right?”

His guest nodded and laughed through the question and said, “True. Right, but I’m not telling you.”

With the audience laughing and President Bush smiling, Kimmel, laughing himself, gave it one more shot. “You’re not telling. You’re not telling me what? Are you not telling me that you looked at them?”

President Bush, laughing now and showing that he’s lost none of a politician’s adroitness at stonewalling, said, “I’m not telling you nothing,” which got an even heartier response from the audience.

Kimmel went on to ask the president if he knew any “really great secrets” that he was not able to share with anyone. Bush acknowledged that there was, but said that he wouldn’t divulge the information, nor would he write about what he knew. When Kimmel asked, he said he wouldn’t do it even in his later years.

The show’s namesake then presented the former president with a scenario of being aged and “loopy,” to which 43rd president supplied, “And started drinking again?” He shrugged as if that might be a possibility, and Kimmel, re-energized, said, “Yeah, start drinking again,” then yelled to his sidekick, “Guillermo, get some tequila!”

The George W. Bush segment was just the latest of Jimmy Kimmel’s attempts to corner a president with questions concerning the existence of top secret UFO files being kept under wraps in Washington. He has previously questioned both President Bill Clinton and President Barack Obama on the same subject.

In April, 2014, he told former President Clinton that he probably wouldn’t wait for the oath of office to be complete before dashing off to find out what was in the classified UFO and aliens files. Clinton admitted that it was “sort of” like that for him as well, noting that a movie had been released about an alien being kept underground at Area 51, so he sent some of his people to make certain there was no alien actually being kept there. He also told Kimmel that if he knew there was evidence of aliens, he would admit to it.

In March, 2015, Kimmel told President Obama that the bible would still be hot from his touch by the time he opened the files on Area 51 and UFOs. President Obama turned the segment into a conspiracy theorist’s dream, joking, “That’s why you will not be president, ’cause that’s the first thing you would do as president.” He continued, laughing, “The aliens won’t let it happen. You’ll reveal all their secrets. They exercise strict control over us.”

Kimmel reminded the president that there would be intense scrutiny of his answers, including those who would analyze his facial expresses and responses, “… so, did you look? Did you see? Did you explore?”

Turning suddenly serious, President Obama said, “I can’t reveal anything.”

Kimmel chose another tack, saying, “Oh, really? Because President Clinton said he did go right in and he did check. And he said there was nothing.”

Obama replied with a knowing smile, “Well, you know, that’s we’re instructed to say.”

It is the reticence of the government over the years that has helped create an atmosphere of mystery and intrigue around anything regarding the possible existence of aliens and UFOs. That atmosphere has spawned hundreds of conspiracy theories regarding what is and what is not known by the government regarding possible extraterrestrial phenomena and/or the existence of aliens and whether or not there has been contact, not to mention if the UFO phenomenon itself could be part of that picture or a product of something secret but totally human-controlled.

Jimmy Kimmel’s interviews with the presidents in no way provides definitive answers to what might be contained in the government’s classified files on the subjects.

What President Donald Trump’s views on UFOs and aliens have yet to be determined.

[Featured Image by Lena_graphics/Shutterstock]