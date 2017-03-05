iPad Pro 2 Release Specs And Features: What We Want To See

The iPad Pro 2 is coming, that much is sure. While the release date of the device remains unknown as of date, speculations are high that the next powerhouse tablet from the Cupertino-based tech giant would make its debut within the next couple of months.

The original iPad Pro was designed to be a portable device that is capable of replacing a full-fledged laptop computer. However, a limited suite of enterprise-driven apps and clunky accessories ultimately caused the first-generation iPad Pro to fall short of its goal. It was a successful tablet in its own right, but it remained no more than that.

Things appear to be different this time around, however, as Apple is gearing up to release a successor to its powerhouse tablet, the iPad Pro 2. With this in mind, here are three notable features that the iPad Pro 2 must have if Apple would like to finally take a decisive crack at the productivity-centered enterprise market.

An Updated, High-Res Screen

The displays in the current iterations of the iPad Pro are already stellar. Featuring Apple’s iconic Retina Display, the screens of the devices are eye-catching and definitely of premium quality. However, the resolution of the displays, especially the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, is the same as the resolution that debuted in the iPad 3 almost five years ago, according to a TechRadar report. Thus, while its display is still good enough for users, it would be great if Apple releases the iPad Pro 2 with a screen featuring better resolution.

An improvement in quality on the screen of the iPad Pro 2 is very likely, but a bump in resolution would be even better. After all, with competitors such as the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 rumored to be equipped with admirable 4K screens, it is high time for Apple to step up its game and improve its Retina Displays for the iPad Pro 2 even further.

Real Multitasking, Enterprise-Grade Features

The iPad Pro 2 is a device that could actually achieve what its predecessor was unable to accomplish. The original iPad Pro had enough power to do some real productivity tasks, but a limited suite of enterprise-grade apps and the subpar multitasking capabilities of iOS ultimately pulled down the device’s chances of fully breaching the business market. With the iPad Pro 2, however, Apple could address all of the previous devices’ flaws.

This could be done by optimizing the iPad Pro 2 for enterprise-grade tasks and productivity. Apps that are comparable in features to those found in macOS must be made available to the iPad Pro 2, allowing users of the device to perform intricate tasks that were previously only possible on a laptop computer. Multi-window support must also be included by Apple, allowing users to simultaneously access and manipulate multiple apps on the screen, much like a desktop unit. If Apple manages to pull this off with the software of the iPad Pro 2, the upcoming device would most likely be a blockbuster hit.

Better Accessories

The original 12.9-inch iPad Pro and its smaller, 9.7-inch sibling are excellent tablet devices that have enough horsepower to perform like a full-fledged laptop computer. While the devices undoubtedly had potential, however, its two main accessories, the Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard, were inherently flawed. The Apple Pencil was huge, cumbersome and was just plain unsightly when charging, while the Smart Keyboard was clunky and shallow at best.

Thus, with the iPad Pro 2, it would be best for Apple to ensure that the device is released with accessories that are just as good as its specs. A better keyboard is already rumored for the iPad Pro 2, and speculations are also high that the Apple Pencil would see an update. If these rumors prove true, the iPad Pro 2 might actually end up as the device Apple meant it to be – a portable machine that could replace a full-fledged computer.

The official release date of the iPad Pro 2 remains unknown as of date, but speculations are high that the device would see a March 2017 reveal, according to a MacWorld report. Pricing for the iPad Pro 2 has not been confirmed either, but considering Apple’s penchant for placing premium prices on its devices, rumors are high that the powerhouse tablet would start at $799 for the entry-level 12.9-inch version and $599 for the entry-level 9.7-inch model.

[Featured Image by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images]