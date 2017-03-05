Ghost Tours Trend: Instead Of Ghost Stories, Try A Real Paranormal Investigation

Ghost tours have always been popular in certain cities year-round, such as New Orleans, Charleston, and Gettysburg, but a new breed of “ghost tour” is cropping up around the country with the popularity of paranormal investigation shows. Paranormal reality TV shows are huge right now, and this trend that has generated so much interest in ghost hunting and paranormal investigations hasn’t gone unnoticed by the ghost tour industry.

More and more ghost groups are stepping up their game to offer real paranormal investigations instead of just walking around spooky buildings at night telling stories of local history and ghostly legends. Here are a few paranormal events around the country that are turning the classic ghost tour into a whole new experience for potential paranormal investigators. With summer vacation season coming, you don’t need to wait for October or Halloween for a good scare.

Chasing Ghosts And The Paranormal In The Big Easy

New Orleans is primarily known for Mardi Gras, but also their eclectic mix of jazz, voodoo, and haunted sites. Ghost tours are a thriving business in this popular tourist destination, and among the many options available, Bloody Mary’s Tours go beyond the standard ghost walk to investigate some dark and deadly legends in one of America’s most haunted cities. With an amazing variety of tours and investigations, you should be able to find a paranormal investigation tour that suits your interests. Some options include visiting a private Victorian mansion that was featured on Ghost Adventures or visit another location featured in several TV shows. Although the property isn’t named on the site, it’s clearly the Rampart Street Murder House being referenced, most recently seen on Paranormal Lockdown.

The site invites you to “an intense paranormal investigation and perhaps even help [to] clear a dark chapter of New Orleans history in the process — Hurricane Katrina. Go to a location featured on History channel, TLC and 20/20.” The Rampart Street deaths occurred when a young couple’s lives ended tragically after the man murdered his girlfriend in the home and committed suicide. Part of her body was found in the oven and her head was found in a pot on the stove.

It doesn’t get much more authentic than that.

The Haunted Halls Of Waverly Hills Sanatorium

Speaking of Paranormal Lockdown, Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman also visited Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky, this past season of the series. Louisville may not be a city most people think of when they think of ghosts or historic sites with lots of haunted houses and buildings, but Louisville boasts one of the biggest and most haunted of them all in Waverley Hills Sanatorium. Any fans of paranormal shows have almost certainly seen at least one, if not many investigations in this location. It was even referenced in an episode of Supernatural as one of the most haunted places in America.

Among those in the paranormal investigation community, the reputation of Waverly Hills is nothing short of legendary. The owners of the building offer paranormal tours and investigations and have been working to restore the building in the hope of someday converting it into the meeting place and hotel. Until then, roam the halls with the spirits just as professional paranormal investigators do.

The Ghosts Of Gettysburg’s Battlefields

If you’re interested in paranormal investigations, visiting Gettysburg should be on your bucket list, if not at the top of that list. With so many deaths in the area related to battles of the Civil War, Gettysburg is a paranormal hotspot. After Dark Investigations isn’t the biggest tour company in the area, but they offer intimate, small groups to do paranormal investigations year-round.

After Dark Investigations also has the distinction of operating the only regular scheduled late-night paranormal investigation, their Devil’s Hour Tour. Spend midnight to 3 a.m. ghost hunting Gettysburg, avoiding the other ghost and paranormal groups as well as getting personalized instruction on equipment and techniques groups.

Gettysburg, like New Orleans and other historic cities, could easily fill up a whole week’s worth of ghost tours and paranormal investigations, so be sure to check out some traditional ghost tours as well as getting out your Spirit Boxes and EMF tools.

