Big East Tournament 2017: Printable Bracket, TV Schedule & Odds To Win Title

The Big East Tournament bracket is set and it is time for the conference madness to begin! The Big East tourney could be one of the best conference battles to take place this season as the conference has the potential to send seven teams to the NCAA Tournament.

The 2017 Big East Tournament bracket is officially set! https://t.co/ZryMsi08VZ pic.twitter.com/234W7Oo2SI — Big East Coast Bias (@becb_sbn) March 4, 2017

CBS Sports indicates that the Big East conference has several teams on the NCAA bubble and if they do some damage in the upcoming conference tournament there is a possibility of five to seven teams making it to the big dance 10 days from now. Leading the way for the Big East are the Villanova Wildcats. The Wildcats not only won the Big East regular season title, but is a favorite to land a top seed in the tournament and favored by many sportsbooks to win this year’s NCAA Title.

While we know Villanova, Butler and most likely Providence are shoo-ins for March Madness play, the Big East has several teams also making a case to go dancing on March 14.

The Seton Hall Pirates are a bubble team that will most likely make the NCAA Tournament as long as they aren’t a one and done player in the Big East Tournament. Defeating the Butler Bulldogs on the road only helps their case in making it to the March Madness Tournament.

Providence, Marquette and Xavier are also on the proverbial bubble. The Musketeers of Xavier dodged a huge bullet Saturday afternoon when they rallied to defeat the DePaul Blue Demons. A loss to the Blue Demons would have been a huge blow to Xavier’s chances of making it to the March Madness Tournament.

The first round action will get underway on Wednesday, March 8 with a late-night double header between the bottom teams in the Big East. The first game will feature the No. 9 Georgetown Hoyas taking on No.8 St. John’s Red Storm at 7 p.m. ET. The nightcap will take place approximately 30 minutes after game one is complete between No. 10 DePaul taking on No.7 Xavier. This is a must win game if the Musketeers hope to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Now before you go handing the trophy to Villanova, just remember that anything can happen in these conference tournaments. The underdogs always play hard and buzzer beating shots seem to be commonplace. Take last season for example. Seton Hall who was listed at +900 heading into the 2016 Big East Tournament, went on to shock everyone by winning the 2016 Big East Tournament, defeating Villanova in the finals.

The Georgetown Hoyas and UCONN Huskies are tied for the overall lead in Big East Championships with seven.

The 2017 Big East Conference Tournament will be held from March 8 through March 12 from Madison Square Garden in New York. All of the action for every game can be seen live nationally on FS1, and streaming live online through FOX Sports Go. If you are on the go, be sure to download the FOX Sports Go app to watch every play on your tablet, smart phone or any other hand held device.

The Big East Final will air on Saturday, March 11 on FOX.

Below is a look at the seeds, along with odds and the first round schedule for the 2017 Big East Tournament.

Villanova -125 Butler +105 Providence +400 Marquette +450 Seton Hall +550 Creighton +700 Xavier +800 St. John’s +1000 Georgetown +1000 DePaul +1500

Wednesday, March 8

9 Georgetown vs. 8 St. John’s 7 p.m. FS1

10 DePaul vs. 7 Xavier 9:30 p.m. FS1

Thursday, March 9

1 Villanova vs. Georgetown/St. John’s 12 p.m. Eastern FS1

5 Seton Hall vs. 4 Marquette 2:30 p.m. Eastern FS1

2 Butler vs. DePaul/Xavier 7:00 p.m. Eastern FS1

6 Creighton vs. 3 Providence 9:30 p.m. Eastern FS1

Friday, March 10

Semifinal Game 1 6:30 p.m. Eastern FS1

Semifinal Game 2 9:00 p.m. Eastern FS1

Saturday, March 11

Championship 5:30 p.m. Eastern FOX

[Featured Image by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images]