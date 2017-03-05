Adele Confirms Marriage To Simon Konecki, Tells Fans ‘I’ve Found My Next Person’

Adele confirmed to her fans at her concert in Brisbane, Australia that she had gotten married to her long-term partner, Simon Konecki. The two share a son together, four-year-old Angelo. The singer gushed over her husband, saying “I’ve found my next person.”

Adele admitted to her fans during her Adele Live tour show in Brisbane that she had, in fact, said “I do” with her longtime love, Simon Konecki.

Brisbane, QLD / Gabba Stadium / Mar 4 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 4, 2017 at 11:07pm PST

Adele opened up to the concertgoers about what she was feeling when she wrote her hit song, “Someone Like You,” according to People.

“I could see in their eyes as they were listening to it on their headphones that it reminded them of something or someone. I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because as bad as a breakup can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.”

Perth, WA / Domain Stadium / Feb 28 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

The singer continued to say that she wouldn’t be able to feel that way anymore because she had officially tied the knot.

“Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.”

Adele hinted that she and Simon Konecki had gotten hitched when she accepted her Grammy award for ‘Album of the Year’ for 25.

“Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son – you’re the only reason I do it.”

However, later on in the evening, Adele confused fans again by referring to Simon Konecki as her “partner” while she was answering questions from reporters in the press room backstage.

Adele and Simon Konecki first sparked rumors of marriage in December when Adele was spotted wearing a band on her left ring finger.

Simon was later seen wearing a very similar ring while he was out shopping with their son, Angelo.

Perth, WA / Domain Stadium / Feb 27 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

Adele’s representatives said that they had “no comment” at the time.

Adele and Simon Konecki have been together since 2011 and mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight until the “Hello” singer announced she was pregnant with Konecki’s child in 2012.

A source close to the celebrity couple told People that Adele and Konecki had a great relationship.

“The reason her relationship works with Simon is because they are on the same page. Their priority is their son, and Adele loves being a mother. Angelo is a very happy little boy.”

Back in 2015, Adele told 60 Minutes Australia that Simon’s love was what inspired her to write songs.

Perth, WA / Domain Stadium / Feb 28 A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

“Being in such an amazing relationship with someone that’s so there for me and so loyal and is really part of my core now. That’s what made me write about everything I’ve ever done because I’ve got his love.”

Adele is currently on the Australian leg of her Adele Live World Tour. The singer is reportedly raking in over $500,000 per show, according to Daily Mail.

“Given this was Adele’s first ever world tour her earnings really are incredible. If you break it down then she was making more than half a million every single night.”

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images]