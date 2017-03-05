Surface Book 2: Three Things Microsoft Must Do To Ensure Its Success

The original Microsoft Surface Book was quite a stunner. Being a rather unexpected device from the tech giant, the first-generation Surface Book boasted impressive specs and a unique design that is both innovative and attractive. Fast forward to October 2016, and the Surface Book i7 with Performance Base was unveiled, which made the hybrid device even more powerful.

With the successful run of its first homegrown flagship laptop, it is pretty much certain that Microsoft would be releasing a follow-up to the powerful machine in the near future, in the form of the Surface Book 2. While details about the Surface Book 2 are pretty scarce for now, speculations are high that the next flagship laptop from the tech giant would be a formidable device. With this in mind, here are three things that Microsoft must do in order to ensure the Surface Book 2 becomes a success among consumers.

Give the Surface Book 2 More Power

While the current iteration of the Surface Book already has ample power to stand toe-to-toe with the best that the industry has to offer, it would be beneficial to Microsoft to release the Surface Book 2 with the latest 7th-generation Intel Core i7 Kaby Lake processors, according to a T3 report. By doing so, Microsoft would be able to ensure that the Surface Book 2 is capable of delivering flagship-grade performance to its users. After all, the main draw of the device itself is unparalleled power.

The original Surface Book wowed users and critics alike with its performance, and while the device in itself had a few notable quirks, it was nonetheless one of the best devices released for its generation. In order to continue the series’ momentum and live up to the reputation of the Surface brand, the Surface Book 2 must be the most powerful portable device that Microsoft would release to date.

Equip the Surface Book 2 with Bigger Batteries

The first-generation Surface Book was a stunning machine that offered performance beyond what is offered by its biggest rivals. Despite this, however, one of the things that users of the device complained about was the fact that the Surface Book simply did not have enough juice for real portable productivity. The Surface Book was capable of detaching its screen as a tablet, and while the feature was useful, the display’s measly 4 hours of battery life severely limited the flagship’s real-world usefulness, according to a TechRadar report.

Thus, for the Surface Book 2, Microsoft must make it a point to release a device that performs well and could last a good amount of time. After all, endurance is something that tech users are very particular about. The continued existence of long-lasting but otherwise outdated machines such as the Apple MacBook Air, which boasts as much as 13 hours of battery life, is proof of this. Thus, for the Surface Book 2, Microsoft should aim for about 9-10hrs of battery life at the very least.

Feature A More Solid Design

In a lot of ways, the first-generation Surface Book was a prototype device that was created largely to test the market’s response to the hybrid’s concept. This is quite evident in the machine’s quirks and imperfections, such as its poor battery life and the distracting, rather annoying gap created by the device’s Dynamic Fulcrum Hinge when the hybrid is closed.

Thus, for the Surface Book 2, it would be best if Microsoft ensures that the design of the upcoming device is solid, sleek and attractive at the same time. The Surface line of devices have always been beautifully built and designed, and nothing less would be acceptable for the Surface Book 2. If any, Microsoft should at least ensure that the Surface Book 2 would close like a normal laptop, without any noticeable gaps.

The Surface Book 2 is rumored for release sometime during the first half of the year. Pricing for the upcoming flagship has not been revealed, though speculations are high that just like its predecessor, the Surface Book 2 would be offered at a premium price worthy of its specs and features.

[Featured Image by Andrew Burton/Getty Images]