Shannen Doherty Attends First Event Since Finishing Chemo, Says ‘I Feel Lucky’

Shannen Doherty is a survivor and for that, she is grateful. The iconic Beverly Hills, 90210 actress stepped out for her first event since completing chemotherapy and it was all for a good cause. Doherty walked the red carpet at the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundations’ Gratitude Gala with founder Marc Ching before opening up about her cancer battle with People.

“I feel great,” Shannen shared. “I feel great, I feel like lucky. Lucky that I’m here, lucky that I’m standing next to Marc, lucky that I get to be a part of this foundation, lucky that we get to be a voice tonight for the voiceless and just lucky.”

Tonight @animalhopeandwellness full house and with my love @kurtiswarienko #ahwfgala A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Mar 4, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

Shannen Doherty has been an animal lover for her whole life. She explained that was why she felt like she had to be involved with the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation. She arrived at the event with husband Kurt Iswarienko and hosted the whole event alongside founder Marc Ching.

“I’ve had a few heroes in my life. My dad, who passed away six and a half years ago who was my best friend and absolute hero, and Marc,” Shannen said of the founder of the group. “Marc is a hero to me and I look up to him and I admire him. I don’t know how many times I say to myself like, ‘I wish I could be him. I wish I could do what he does. I wish I could be change like he is change.’ So, I called them and begged to clean dogs, to do whatever I had to do.”

It was first revealed that Shannen Doherty was battling breast cancer back in August 2015. From that reveal until her last chemo treatment, Shannen has remained open and honest about her cancer battle, becoming a hero to many for her openness and for her strength.

Before the makeup and the dress, comes the note cards. Last minute prep work for @animalhopeandwellness gala tonight. So honored to be hosting. #ah&wgala A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:12pm PST

Over the past year and a half, Doherty has documented the process of beating breast cancer, including the first time she received radiation and the first time she shaved her head. Rather than wear wigs and try to disguise her illness, Doherty proudly wore a head wrap in public when she made a few rare appearances.

Throughout the process, Shannen has remained thankful for all of the support that she has received. Now, the actress is looking vibrant and healthy as her hair grows back in and her eyes shine like they used to. Some have even described Doherty as “glowing” as she took to the red carpet for the charity event.

It was just a few days ago that Shannen Doherty confessed to her last chemo treatment. She wrote on Instagram:

“Now that I’m done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I’m clear or not.”

Waiting is probably the hardest part for the Charmed star. Now that her chemotherapy is complete, Shannen will have to retest with her cancer doctors to make sure that the treatments have been successful and she has completely eliminated cancer from her body. Once she gets the all-clear, Doherty will still have to go back periodically for re-checks to make sure that she stays clear and healthy.

This is one way to spend your Friday…. new routine Neda came up with today. She gave me 20 to learn it. Love my @jammalibu #cancerslayer A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

“Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting. I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent. To those who know… I’m waiting with you,” Shannen wrote in another Instagram post.

Sometimes people become heroes and inspiration to others in ways they would never have chosen for themselves. Despite the terrible battle that breast cancer put in front of Shannen Doherty, she has been an inspiration for many women who are also battling the deadly illness.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]