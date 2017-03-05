WWE News: Kurt Angle To Make WWE Return At ‘Fastlane’?

Kurt Angle is set to headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017, the Friday before WWE WrestleMania, in Orlando, Florida. It’s a class that also now includes The Rock ‘N Roll Express, Teddy Long, Diamond Dallas Page and Beth Phoenix, however, Angle is clearly the main attraction.

Originally, the Kurt Angle and WWE reunion tour was to only include the enshrinement at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, and perhaps an ambassador role down the line. But, much like with Goldberg, things changed. Goldberg was only brought in to face Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series and then get inducted himself. But the WWE extended Goldberg’s return and secured Kurt Angle for the Hall of Fame spot.

The things that have changed since the WWE brought Angle back include an agreed-upon role in which Kurt would eventually return to television in a semi-regular manner. That has since matriculated into Angle becoming a favorite to replace Mick Foley as the RAW General Manager after WWE WrestleMania season is over.

Not only is WWE’s biggest event of the year in Orlando, but so is the Hall of Fame Ceremony, the NXT Takeover event, WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown right after. This, of course, makes it easier for WWE officials to secure Angle for appearances on as many shows as possible. It’s since been revealed that the Olympic gold medalist will be on both RAW the night after ‘Mania, and the SmackDown Live taping on that Tuesday.

But, there also seems to be the possibility that Kurt Angle could appear on WWE television prior to WrestleMania weekend. According to a new report on Sunday, Angle was spotted at the General Mitchell International Airport, which is five miles south of Milwaukee. The significance of this news, of course, is that WWE Fastlane is set to take place from the Bradley Center in Milwaukee tonight.

All of this has to be taken with a grain of salt, like a good amount of wrestling rumors. The eyewitness, a janitor at the Mitchell Airport, staked his claim on Reddit, using the handle, theee_tOECUTTEr. This is certainly not a confirmation that Angle is a lock to show up during the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, but it’s definitely noteworthy and would mark the first time in 11 years that Angle has appeared in a WWE ring.

In the two years of WWE Fastlane’s existence, there have been at least one angle shot on the show that led to a match at WrestleMania shortly after. Sting and Triple H’s match was made there in 2015 and a storyline was created at the 2016 WWE Fastlane between The New Day and the League of Nations. Again, this isn’t to say that by showing up tonight, Kurt Angle will have a match next month in Orlando, but it should be considered far from coincidence.

Besides, there look to be two other WrestleMania feuds that could get further ignited at WWE Fastlane, aside from a potential Kurt Angle story. Roman Reigns is set to face Braun Strowman, but the bigger factor in play there is the looming presence of the Undertaker who may cost Reigns his match and set up their big showdown at Camping World Stadium. It’s also expected that Chris Jericho plays a role in the main event between Goldberg and Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship in order to set the wheels further in motion for a Jericho-Owens encounter.

Angle was busy on Sunday, nonetheless, participating in a Q&A, ironically on Reddit, that began a little after 4 p.m. eastern. Kurt was giving his answers via telephone and he was there to promote his new addiction recovery app, AngleStrong, to talk his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, pro wrestling, Olympic wrestling, and anything in-between.

As of this writing, he hadn’t addressed why he was in Milwaukee but it’s likely he wouldn’t want to spoil that surprise anyway. And keep in mind that WWE officials have always gone to great lengths to cover-up any potential big moments in recent years. Again, this shouldn’t be taken as gospel, but it should not be ignored either.

[Featured Image by WWE]