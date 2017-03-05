Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Make A Rare Appearance In The City With Daughter

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively made a rare public appearance with their daughters during a family outing on March 4. The super-private celebrity couple left their home in upstate New York to have brunch in the city.

The 40-year-old actor and his wife, 29, were spotted leaving a popular brunch spot in Soho in New York City. Reynolds and Lively’s daughter James, 2, was all bundled up for the cold city weather.

The toddler wore a plaid coat, gray leggings, baby Ugg boots, and a hat with a red heart on the side, covering her curly blonde hair.

Lively was pushing a stroller, but there was no sign of the couple’s five-month-old baby, Ines.

Blake wore a pair of black leggings with matching black Nike Sneakers. The Gossip Girl actress wore a thigh-length navy jacket with the fur-lined hood pulled up over her head.

Ryan carried James on his shoulders as he was photographed attempting to hail a cab the old-fashioned way. The actor stood on the edge of the street and waved his arm in the air trying to flag down a taxi driver, according to Daily Mail.

Reynolds was wearing an olive green padded jacket, gray jeans, and white sneakers. The actor wore a flat cap to keep his head warm.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are not often seen making public appearances, especially with their family. The celebrity couple spooned out $2 million for a cozy country house in Bedford, New York, and have been living in the quiet, small town ever since.

An insider, close to Reynolds and Lively, told People, “They moved to the suburbs, which has a pretty conservative lifestyle.”

“They also picked a very traditional kind of house for people who work in Hollywood. They wanted a house with character, not a trendy, modern house.”

The source continued to add that Blake Lively was “very domestic” and that the celebrity couple’s place was “very homey.”

This public outing was also the first time that Ryan Reynolds was seen after his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson filed for divorce from her second husband in January.

Ryan Reynolds was married to Johansson from 2008 to 2011. He and Blake Lively were married in 2012.

Reynolds finally sold his Hollywood Hills bachelor pad in 2014, but it was at a loss for $1.4 million, according to Daily Mail.

The two-bedroom home had apparently been on the market three times and Reynolds was forced to settle for a price that was nearly half a million dollars less that his asking price.

Ryan Reynolds recently shared a Deadpool 2 teaser preview on his YouTube channel to get fans excited for Marvel’s upcoming superhero sequel.

Reynold’s character, Wade Wilson, is shown walking through a dark alley when he sees someone being mugged. He quickly gets into a telephone booth and changes into his Deadpool suit.

Deadpool 2 is set to release in March of 2018, according to IMDB.