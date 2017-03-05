Amber Heard And Elon Musk’s ‘Casual’ Relationship, When Time Permits

Amber Heard has been spotted out on numerous occasions attempting to get on with her life since things went terribly wrong in her relationship and marriage to Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp. The former couple were embroiled in a bitter divorce that spanned a number of months between May of 2016 and January of this year. The divorce was finalized in early January and Depp was ordered to pay up the $7 million the respective legal teams had agreed upon in August.

Since January, Heard has been linked to a couple different men, all of whom sources close to the actress claim to be friends. Depp was recently rumored to have been pursuing his co-star in the remake of Murder on the Orient Express, Daisy Ridley, yet these claims have been stamped out as false.

Most recently, Heard has ignited relationship rumors with billionaire Elon Musk, whom the beauty was first spotted with last July. Over the months that followed, friends of the actress explained the relationship as a mere friendship, yet upon the most recent sighting of the two, claims are being made that Elon and Amber are enjoying a casual relationship and seeing each other whenever” time permits.”

Eyewitness News quoted a source regarding the last time the pair were linked.

“They continue to see each other and hang out from time to time when they are in the same city. It is nothing new. He is too busy doing things like building a tunnel under LA and sending people into space to seriously pursue anyone. Call it what you want. But they hang out and casually see each other whenever time permits.”

An additional source stated recently that Heard is “smitten” with Musk and that the two were originally more secretive about the relationship because they wanted to wait until the Magic Mike actress’ divorce was finalized.

“Amber is over the moon about her divorce but she is even happier about being able to go public with Elon. She was telling friends over Christmas how smitten she is with Elon. They are already planning a lot of adventures together and she’s relieved she can move on with her life. It’s an exciting new chapter for both of them.”

Musk has also recently finalized a divorce for the second time from actress Tallulah Riley, so it’s likely that he and Heard find comfort in one another seeing as they have come through similar trials.

As for Johnny Depp, the news has been mainly negative regarding his personal life, despite the excitement that is building for the latest installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean, which is set to hit the big screen. Unfortunately, however, Forbes recently crowned Johnny Hollywood’s most overpaid actor due to the large sums of money he’s received for numerous flops over the past couple of years.

Despite receiving these large sums of money, Depp has reportedly found himself in a financial bind and is now in the middle of a lawsuit he has launched against his former management team, TMG. The Management Group has fired back stating that Johnny is to blame for his financial woes, seeing as they warned the actor on many occasions that he was spending too frivolously, as The Daily Mail relays.

Depp insists that the management team mishandled his finances and did not pay his taxes on time. Depp has since placed a number of his lavish properties on the market for sale, including his French chateau at which he raised his children with former partner Vanessa Paradis.

For Johnny Depp, the situation can only improve from the terrible year he has experienced. It certainly can’t be easy knowing his ex is now possibly in a romance with a billionaire, while he is struggling financially.

[Featured Image by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium]