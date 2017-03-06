Gigi Hadid Speaks Out On Working With Sister Bella: ‘I’m Very Protective’

Model Gigi Hadid is getting candid about what it’s like to work in the same industry as her younger sister, Bella. The 21-year-old opened up during an interview with The Telegraph about her and Bella’s experience working side-by-side in some of the hottest fashion shows.

Fashion site Harper’s Bazaar quoted the interview as Gigi said it’s amazing to have her younger sister with her during shows.

“It’s amazing to have family in such close proximity in this industry. I can look across the room through all the craziness and have that sense of home, but I also realize that it’s not normal. I feel very lucky.”

While Gigi is comforted by the fact she has her sibling with her as the duo travel across the world in the name of fashion, she also notes she can be protective when it comes to 20-year-old Bella.

“I’m very protective, but I try to play it cool. I try not to be on top of her because I know that I learnt a lot of the best things in the first couple of years on my own.”

However, it seems the elder Hadid is wise when it come to giving Bella space to learn and grow on her own as she did when first breaking into the modeling world. Harper’s Bazaar also notes Bella’s career is quickly growing as she catches up to her older sister.

In fact, Bella has been making headlines as she deals with her split from The Weeknd and works on a collaboration with Chrome Hearts. And while Bella seems to be overtaking her sister’s spotlight, Gigi stated she doesn’t mind as the pair have been friends since childhood.

“We’ve been best friends since we were kids. We fought, obviously, when we were teenagers but by the time we were 16 we realized that we have each other and that it can get lonely out there.”

The sisters have been busy jet setting across the world as they attend shows in New York and Paris, which prompted Gigi to say having Bella along for the ride is nice when the job gets lonely. The blonde Hadid sister continued on to say she and Bella rely on one another when work gets difficult.

“Now, if we’re having a hard time at work, we can just walk to the other side of hair and make-up and see one another.”

Most recently, Gigi was seen holding Bella’s hand as the pair walked in the H&M fashion show in Paris, where the latter’s ex-boyfriend performed. In fact, E! News is stating Gigi “saved” Bella from an awkward run-in with The Weeknd in Paris.

“The supermodel strutted her stuff in H&M’s show at Paris Fashion Week and was forced to face The Weeknd as he performed during their final catwalk.”

While Bella may have been dreading since her ex since his new romance with Selena Gomez has gone public, Gigi was by her side as she also walked in the H&M fashion show.

“Luckily, she had Gigi Hadid holding her hand to help get her through the awkward moment.”

The scene was uploaded to Instagram as Bella was spotted giving her big sister a knowing look after passing by her ex performing on the H&M stage.

“That look you give your sister and she just knows.”

The short clip prompted Instagram users to state they wish they had a relationship as Bella has with Gigi.

