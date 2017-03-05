Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Named UFO Researcher Of The Year

Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge has been crowned the 2017 UFO Researcher of the Year.

The yearly award from the International UFO Congress is the latest alien-minded boon for the extraterrestrial-investigating musician and author, formerly known as the guitarist and co-frontman of chart-topping pop-punkers Blink-182. The 26th annual International UFO Congress convention, organized by Open Mind productions, occurred last month in Fountain Hills, Arizona. Tom accepted the convention’s award with a pre-taped video greeting.

The message from DeLonge reportedly included a statement that the bygone Blink-182 member will make a major announcement regarding aliens within the next 60 days. What UFO information could Tom be about to reveal? As readers of DeLonge’s volumes on extraterrestrial technology are aware, the one-time hitmaker is deeply intent on exposing supposed secrets withheld by the government. Do you think DeLonge has new alien info up his sleeve?

According to CNET, Tom DeLonge’s UFO Researcher of the Year award was announced at the Arizona convention on February 22. Tom’s research into the subject has included books, both fiction and non-fiction, about apparent alien visits to Earth and supposed extraterrestrial technology. DeLonge summed up his ongoing UFO research in the video acceptance speech that was viewed by IUFOC attendees, promising his continuing exploration of UFOs.

“I’m not done. I’ve spent 20 years reading about Roswell, Churchill, the crashes, Nazis building crafts, what’s on Mars and the back of the moon; I’ve done it all. I use my notoriety to do something pretty ambitious… and I’m making really good progress.”

The authors of #SekretMachines Peter Levenda and AJ Hartley joined me last night for a conversation with a live audience at @tothestarsofficial A post shared by Official Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:10am PST

Tom DeLonge’s books about UFOs and aliens, often co-written with sci-fi authors such as A. J. Hartley and Geoff Herbach, are released under the banner of his current multimedia concern, To the Stars. Last year, the erstwhile Blink-182 bro released both Sekret Machines Book 1: Chasing Shadows and Strange Times: The Ghost In the Girl. In 2017, he dropped his first non-fiction offering, Sekret Machines: Gods, Man & War, co-authored by Peter Levenda.

RELATED POSTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Tom DeLonge Of Blink-182 Missing His ‘California’ Bandmates?



Tom DeLonge, Matt Skiba: Are Both Blink-182 Boys Conspiracy Buffs?

Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Reveals Song Meanings, Reasons For Leaving Band

As noted by The Guardian, Tom claims to have governmental allies that are working with him in exposing purported classified information regarding aliens and UFOs. The British daily newspaper, while humorously describing DeLonge as the “bloke from the scatological pop-punk band Blink-182,” quotes the literate instrumentalist as saying he has “sources within the aerospace industry and the Department of Defense and NASA.”

The news of DeLonge’s UFO researcher award was also picked up by Billboard magazine, the publication arm for the U.S. music charts that Tom’s former band has frequently crested. Prefacing that “Tom DeLonge’s post-Blink-182 life has been consumed with little green men,” the music mag also excerpted a portion of Tom’s IUFOC video speech where he obscured a potential bombshell announcement and declared his advancing UFO investigation.

“There’s a lot that I can’t say. […] I’m so appreciative that I’ve been acknowledged for this stuff, but I’m not done.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, DeLonge is fond of making waves in the intelligence community. Last year, as a result of a highly publicized WikiLeaks email dump, it was revealed that Tom had enacted online missives to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign regarding the existence of UFOs. As evidenced in the emails, the Blink-182 boy spoke with campaign chairman John Podesta about the Roswell UFO incident and a supposed in-progress documentary by Tom to feature an interview with Podesta about the proposed existence of aliens.

Below, watch the IFUOC video for Tom DeLonge’s 2017 UFO Researcher of the Year award and his pre-recorded acceptance speech, included at the end of the clip, where he promises an alien-exposing reveal within 60 days.

Do you agree with the International UFO Congress’ decision to deem Tom DeLonge the 2017 UFO Researcher of the Year? Have you read any of Tom’s books on UFOs and aliens? Do you miss the days when DeLonge was still a member of Blink-182? Let us know your thoughts on Tom and his UFO research in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images]