Teresa Giudice’s Mother Dead At 66: ‘I Miss My Mommy’

Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey has lost her mother, 66-year-old Antonia Gorga. Her death was reportedly from natural causes. She is survived by not only Teresa, but also by her son Joe, her husband Giacinto Gorga, and seven grandchildren. Giudice’s mother made several appearances on the Bravo reality show. As reported by People, the daughter of Joe and Melissa Gorga was named after the Gorga matriarch. Their daughter is 12-years-old. Melissa paid tribute to Joe and Teresa as well as to their mother in an Instagram post.

May she Rest In Peace. She was a beautiful woman who loves her children & grandchildren so immensely❤ I watched Joe & Teresa sit by her side for the last three months, the heart in this family is strong & she will live in our hearts forever???? A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Mar 5, 2017 at 5:11am PST

Joe Gorga has not publicly commented about his mother’s death at this time.

Us Weekly spoke of the death and it’s impact on Giudice.

“Antonia Gorga passed away at the age of 66. Teresa has been in the hospital with her and is inconsolable now. Teresa is also in communication with [her husband] Joe and will be visiting as soon as she can… This is a very hard time for Teresa. She was very close with her mother.”

Both Teresa Guidice and her brother Joe were very close to their mother and often shared photos of her on their Instagram accounts. Most recent was one posted by Teresa.

Mommy I love you so much ❤️ #daughtersloveforhermom A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:25pm PST

On Christmas Eve, Teresa hosted a family celebration that marked the first such event at the Guidice home since Teresa’s husband began a 41-month-sentence for bankruptcy fraud about a year ago. In December 2015, she finished serving an 11-month sentence for fraud. She posted a message to Instagram on Saturday, thanking her fans for their support in her time of loss.

“Thank you for the love and support during this extremely difficult time. My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she’ll be deeply missed. Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever.”

Giudice’s expressions of sorrow have continued on the social media site today.

❤️always there for us & forever In our hearts❤️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:45am PST

I miss my mommy so much. A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:25am PST

Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars have taken to social media to express their condolences to 44-year-old Giudice. Among them is Jacqueline Laurita with whom Teresa has had conflicts over the years. The two reconciled in November. Jacqueline posted,

“Tenderly…May time heal your sorrow, Gently…May friends ease your pain…Softly…May Peace replace heartaches…And may warmest memories remain.”

Former co-star Amber Marchese tweeted, “A beautiful lady. This is a heart ache for all.”

Giudice’s parents, Antonia and Giacinto Gorga were Italian immigrants as were the parents of her husband, Joe Giudice. Teresa and Joe were childhood sweethearts and have been married for 16 years. They have four children together: Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. Prior to appearing on Real Housewives of New Jersey, Giudice studied Fashion Marketing and Management at Berkley College. Since gaining fame on the Bravo TV series, she has become a best-selling author of three Italian cookbooks: Skinny Italian, Fabulicious!: Teresa’s Italian Family Cookbook, and Fabulicious: Fast & Fit. She has also created her own boutique clothing line and appeared on Season 5 of Celebrity Apprentice.

Among other struggles Giudice has had to deal with in recent years, one of the most widely known is the legal issues related to the jail sentences for both her and her husband Joe. In 2011, the couple filed for bankruptcy, stating that they were $11 million in debt. The Giudices auctioned off their home and sold off some assets in efforts to pay the debt. There were suspicions that they hid some assets in their bankruptcy filing, and their jail sentences were for fraud committed in relation to both the bankruptcy filing and loan applications.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]