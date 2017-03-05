Louis Tomlinson Hiding Out After Arrest, Victim Of Fight Threatens To Sue

Louis Tomlinson of One Direction was arrested on March 3 after getting into a physical fight with a photographer. After getting caught up in the scuffle, a fan who got injured during the brawl is threatening to sue the pop star.

The 25-year-old singer has reportedly hiding out since the arrest at Los Angeles International Airport. Tomlinson was told to stay indoors.

Radar Online snapped photographs of a delivery man leaving Tomlinson’s home in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

The One Direction member was caught on video by an onlooker who saw the aggressive altercation unfold.

Louis Tomlinson was seen lunging at a photographer who was taking photographs of him and his girlfriend, Elanor Calder, as they made their way to baggage claim.

The photographer has been identified as Karl Larssen who told reporters that Tomlinson “lifted my leg and then hit me and I hit my own head.”

“I was so disoriented and I heard everyone screaming.”

Tomlinson then reportedly ran over to Calder, who had also gotten tangled up in a physical altercation with a 22-year-old fan for filming her boyfriend fighting.

The young fan told The Sun on Sunday that she was planning on pressing charges, which could result in a six-month jail sentence.

“She pulled my phone, we started fighting.”

“The guy just grabbed me and threw me to the floor and socked me and that’s it.”

An eyewitness at LAX who saw the fight break out told reporters that the fan he struck was left with a cut above her eye and seemed visibly shaken when the police arrived at the scene.

Officials arrested Tomlinson and his bail was set at $20,000.

The One Direction singer was released shortly after being brought in at around 1:45 a.m.

Tomlinson has a court date set for March 29.

Louis Tomlinson has had a lot to deal with over the past year.

In December of 2016, Tomlinson announced his solo career. The other four former members of One Direction had all decided to focus on their own music careers that year.

Just days after announcing his solo career, his mother Johannah died at the age of 42 after battling cancer.

Tomlinson shocked everyone when he performed an emotional tribute to his mother on X Factor just three days after his mother’s death.

The song reached number two on the UK charts.

This year, in January, Louis broke up with his girlfriend Danielle Campbell. The couple was together for just a little over a year.

Cambell is a 21-year-old actress on the Disney Channel.

Just a month later, Tomlinson had reportedly already gotten back together with his long term former partner, Eleanor Calder, according to The Sun.

“They had a really special three years together and they have found it quite easy to find that spark between them again.”

Days before the singer’s arrest, Tomlinson’s lawyer confirmed that he and Calder had reunited and that she was his girlfriend.

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder were returning from a romantic getaway in Las Vegas on March 3 when he was arrested for fighting with the paparazzi photographer.

Tomlinson’s lawyer, Martin Singer, released a statement following his arrest.

“The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis. It’s not the first time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense.”

