Adele ‘Married Now,’ Confirms She And Longtime Beau Are Officially Hitched

British pop sensation Adele has — finally — confirmed that she is in fact married to longtime beau Simon Konecki, according to an article by E! News‘ Corinne Heller published Sunday. Heller reports that Adele announced she is “married now” during a concert in Brisbane, Australia, this weekend.

Fans and gossip columnists had speculated for some time that Adele and Konecki had secretly tied the knot. To be fair, the speculation was not without basis.

“At the 2017 Grammys last month, the Grammy winner had thanked her ‘husband’ in an acceptance speech, fueling longtime speculation that she and Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 4-year-old son Angelo, had quietly gotten married,” Heller writes. “Many fans pondered whether or not Adele had officially tied the knot. Speculation was also fueled when she and Konecki were seen wearing what appeared to be wedding rings.”

Adele and Konecki met in 2011, and Adele first mentioned their being in a relationship in a “since-deleted post on her blog around Jan. 2012,” according to People‘s Alex Heigl. Konecki, who Heigl refers to as a wunderkind, is 13 years older than Adele and began working at Lehman Brothers when he was just 17. He became a “power player” with the firm by the age of 24. He quit Lehman Brothers in 2005 to start his “eco-friendly” bottled water company, Life, and its charity, drop4drop.

According to the drop4drop website, the nonprofit “funds sustainable clean water solutions to countries that need it most” by demanding “accountable, effective and efficient provision of clean water.”

Adele has been involved with numerous charity events and philanthropic endeavors herself, as Borgen Magazine has previously reported. She has performed at benefit concerts for the Keep a Child Alive Black Ball, which focuses on the AIDS epidemic in Africa, and Pride London, an LGBT rights group. She has also played charity concerts and contributed to auctions for Amnesty International and MusiCares, an organization that supports struggling musicians. She is known for including in her concert riders a stipulation that anyone who receives free tickets to her concerts be required to make a $20 donation to Sands, an organization that provides support to parents who lose children and funds research into the prevention of neonatal deaths.

Adele began releasing songs in 2006, when she was only 18 years old. Her second studio album, 21, was released in 2011. The album featured her first major international hit, “Rolling in the Deep,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. The album has since sold over 30 million copies and been certified as a Platinum and Diamond record in several countries. Her third studio album, 2015’s 25, has also gone Platinum and Diamond in several countries, selling over 20 million copies.

“I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record, because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth and I am addicted to that feeling,” Adele said at the Brisbane concert. “Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.”

Adele has had nothing but good things to say about Konecki throughout their five-year relationship.

“Being in such an amazing relationship with someone that’s so there for me and so loyal and is really part of my core now,” Adele said in a 2015 60 Minutes Australia interview quoted by Heller. “That’s what made me write about everything I’ve ever done, because I’ve got his love.”

