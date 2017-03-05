Mama June’s Weight Loss/New Look In 2017 Is ‘Hot’ – Sugar Bear Slammed Again

Beyond Mama June’s weight loss and new look in 2017, she is a mother first. And, when it comes to her daughter Honey Boo Boo, she is like a protective mama bear. This time, she does not like the fact that her daughter goes to meet Jennifer Lamb, her father’s soon-to-be wife. This is the first time the daughter meets her new mother. And, her “original” mother is not in a mood to take it in good spirits.

The obese reality TV star, who has taken up a daunting challenge of being a size 4, does not want her husband back. She has said it many a time before. But, she is yet to digest the fact that Sugar Bear cheated on him for another woman. And, now he is going to get married to that woman. His relation with Lamb has not gone well with Mama June, who is going to attend the wedding anyway. But, she has a different purpose of showing up. She wants to show her ex how she looks in size 4. She intends to make him jealous, so that he understands what he is going to miss. And, her daughter Honey Boo Boo is with her on this. At least, that is what she knows so far.

Mama June’s weight loss and new look should make 2017 a special year for her. With her own daughter supporting her, she must be in high spirits to achieve the intimidating task. Her transformation will be documented on Mama June: From Not to Hot on WEtv. At this point, her daughter’s decision to meet Jennifer must have annoyed her a bit. Her 11-year-old daughter Honey Boo Boo has expressed already how much tense she is about meeting her new mom for the first time. No matter if she wants to do it or not, this is something she has to do. But, she does realize her mother is not going to take it well, when she comes to know about her meeting with Jennifer.

“When Mama hears I met Jennifer, she’s going to lose it,” Honey Boo Boo confesses. “So, I’m not gonna tell her.”

Let’s have no second thoughts. Mama June is not angry with her daughter. In fact, she is probably confident that her daughter knows how to tackle the situation. What Honey Boo Boo does not know is that her mom watched her meet her step mother. Going by Mama June’s reaction, she must be happy with her daughter. She might not have liked the way Jennifer greeted her daughter. But, she definitely liked what her daughter did.

“I’m going to be your new step-mom!” Jennifer said.

And, Honey Boo Boo instantly made a face at her. Mama June laughed the way her daughter reacted to Lamb’s statement. The 37-year-old mother later expressed herself on Twitter. “Sugarbear trying to b father of the year with his new girl alana aint study her like b*tch who r u,” she wrote.

Sugarbear trying to b father of the year with his new girl alana aint study her like bitch who r u???????? #mamajune — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) March 4, 2017

It seems Mama June’s weight loss and new look in 2017 have made her a more confident person. She does not appear to have any inhibition now to slam her ex in public. She goes all critical on Twitter.

ET earlier reported that Mama June picked up skin-tight size 4 “Revenge Dress” for Sugar Bear’s wedding. Her fans seem to be with her on this. Not everyone is fond of her ex. When one of the fans comes to know that Mama June is “legally blind,” there comes an interesting reaction.

“legally blind?!? Now I see why you were with Sugar Bear!” the fan tweeted.

And, Mama June agrees.

I think I have to agree???????????? https://t.co/Yl94jM05dz — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) March 4, 2017

Watch out for Mama June’s weight loss and new look in 2017 on Mama June: From Not to Hot on WEtv. The next episode called “Operation Tummy Boo Boo” (Season 1 Episode 2) will air at 6:51pm on Friday, March 10.

[Featured image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]