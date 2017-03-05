GOT7 Gets It “Just Right” With Kpop Music Video Hitting Over 100 Million Views!

GOT 7 is getting things “just right” in 2017!

Soompi reports that the Kpop idol group has scored their first music video with over 100 million views on Youtube. The video is for a song they released in 2015 called, “Just Right.”

As Soompi notes, the song was part of a mini-album they released that year of the same name.

Got 7 celebrated the enormous milestone on their Twitter page and thanked their fans who are collectively known as “I GOT7.”

With “Just Right” garnering more than 100 million views on Youtube, GOT7 joins an elite club of Kpop artists who have crossed that threshold. That list includes, 2NE1, f(x), TWICE, BLACKPINK, HyunA, Taeyeon, G-Dragon, PSY, Girls’ Generation, BIGBANG, Super Junior, EXO and BTS.

Congratulations to GOT7 for hitting 100 million views with "Just Right" ????▶???? Such a wonderful song~ @GOT7Officialhttps://t.co/GAAJ3F64Ls pic.twitter.com/ukLLEFRxL4 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) March 5, 2017

#GOT7 is the 5th Korean boy group to hit 100M on YouTube after, BigBang, Super Junior, Exo & Bts. I am so proud of them. IGOT7 impact.

???? ???? pic.twitter.com/txzPC1nwLf — ???? GOT7 Fanatic ???? (@fanatic_got7) March 5, 2017

GOT7 has been celebrating some great wins of late. The group’s video for the song, “Hard Carry” recently won the prize for “Fuse’s Video Of The Year” at this year’s Soompi Awards, Fuse reports.

The news of their 100 million views milestone comes as the popular Kpop boy band is preparing for their comeback, which is expected to happen this month.

The boys of GOT 7 are scheduled to drop the third project in their Flight series, Flight Log: Arrival. According to All Kpop the album is expected to drop on March 13, so it’s about a week away.

JYP Entertainment, GOT7’s agency, has been releasing teaser images and videos from the project for the fans and the boys look hot.

The latest group of teasers they released were of Jackson.

Some of the individual members of GOT7 are also working on solo projects and endeavors outside of music.

Jinyoung for example is working on a cementing his acting career. He’s expected to appear in a movie this year called A Stray Goat. As Soompi notes, while this will be his first movie role, Jinyoung has appeared in Korean dramas before. Most recently, he’s been in SBS’s Legend Of The Blue Sea, alongside Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji-Hyun.

Previous to that, he has acted in When a Man Loves (2013), My Love Eun Dong (2015). Jinyoung made his acting debut in KBS’s Dream High 2. He actually landed that role before his big debut with GOT7.

Dream High 2

(2012) JB & Jinyoung's Acting Debut ???????????? (The iconic Heartbreaker Battle. ????????)#GOT7 ???????? pic.twitter.com/fiSZ04Lhph — Michelle ???? #ARRIVAL (@jaemieobseoyo) February 18, 2017

Are you looking forward to hearing GOT7’s Flight Log: Arrival? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]