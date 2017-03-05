Former WH Press Secretary Gives Major Insight On Pres. Trump’s Outrageous Tweets

President Trump came out this past week to accuse former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during the election cycle, in which he offered no proof, and now a former White House Press Secretary has shed light on why Trump is doing this. As previously mentioned, Trump did accuse Obama of wiretapping, but when he offered no proof, many Americans were split on what he said. This was even debated among Trump supporters, who would love to believe him but need proof to actually believe Obama was behind the wiretapping Trump accuses him of.

Former White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest offered his explanation on why President Trump is doing all of this. He believes it is a distraction, done so people will talk of something else rather than the most recent Russian scandal plaguing the Trump administration. Earnest explained his point on “This Week” with ABC News, saying..

“We know exactly why President Trump tweeted what he tweeted. Because there is one page in the Trump White House crisis management playbook. And that is simply to tweet or say something outrageous to distract from the scandal, and the bigger the scandal, the more outrageous the tweet.”

Basically Earnest is claiming that due to all the recent Russian scandal material, it has seemingly caused a stir among many Americans. Some believe Trump and his administration have no ties and that there is some corrupt person behind the allegations. Meanwhile, others believe that Russia did have a lot to do with the election. Some are in the middle, believing only what is proven. As of now, there are proven interactions between Russia and people in the Trump administration.

The most recent being new Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who lied to his peers during his confirmation hearing about having any talks with the Russians. He was actually put over the Russian election hacking investigation, but would end up recusing himself this past week. President Trump was reportedly very upset by the move and did not feel Sessions should have recused himself.

This all happened by the end of the normal work-week. By Saturday morning, President Trump began his movement toward accusing former President Obama of wiretapping. All of this means that Earnest’s theory on the situation is by no mean out of bounds and does have merit. He would later would go on to say that Obama could not have ordered wiretapping because…

“The President of the United States does not have the authority to unilaterally order the wiretapping of an American citizen.”

Of course all of this was prompted by the first big tweet from President Trump on Saturday which read…

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

He would go on to Tweet out….

“How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!”

As of now, the President has not proven his claims against Obama, but many Americans are calling for proof to be put forth. It would make total sense to get proof, even if it came from a random source. Trump has been very open about his issue with the media and their “fake news” posts in recent weeks. He would cite that they do not back up their sources with a name, and just make things up when they say “a source” said something.

Many feel this is ironic for President Trump, as he is now the one making claims not backed up with a name or even a department that gave him information on the former President wiretapping Trump Tower. However, Trump is actually pushing for an investigation into the situation to “determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016.”

Since President Trump’s recent accusations, Obama has denied any such activity. A spokesperson for Obama said in a statement…

“neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

It will be interesting to see what comes of the recent investigation President Trump has launched and if he will be happy with the results. At one point, he pushed for the Department of Homeland Security to look into the countries involved in his recent travel ban, as he hoped to prove to Americans that these countries were a threat to Americans.

However, the DHS found that these countries were not direct threats to the United States and it seemed Trump did not accept their findings. One has to wonder if he’ll accept the findings of this investigation if they do not find what he wants them to find yet again. On top of this, it does seem like the claims the former Press Secretary make sense, as Trump has been trying to shift direction to anything else the moment a problem comes up in his administration.

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]