Jacqueline Laurita Not Returning For ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 8?

Jacqueline Laurita may not be returning to Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 8 if the latest rumors were to be believed. The reality star recently tweeted a cryptic message which got fans wondering if Jacqueline was ready to say goodbye to the hit Bravo series.

According to Reality Tea, fans of Real Housewives of New Jersey started to speculate that they have seen the last of Jacqueline Laurita in Season 7. On Twitter, Jacqueline thanked her followers for their love and support during the past seven years.

“Just wanted to Thank all of you for following, loving, & supporting me & my family over the last 7 seasons of ‪#rhonj! We appreciate you all!” she tweeted.

The site pointed out that Jacqueline’s tweet sounded very much like a goodbye message. Real Housewives of New Jersey fans immediately flooded Jacqueline’s Twitter, asking questions about the Season 8 casting. Many were definitely heartbroken with the thought of Jacqueline leaving, with several saying that they will stop watching RHONJ now that their favorite housewife is gone. Some of her haters, however, felt relieved that she’s not coming back for another season. Others predicted that she got scared of Danielle Laurita’s comeback.

“If @daniellestaub is coming back, I’d run for the hills too. She’s bats**t crazy,” a fan tweeted.

In February, Radar Online reported that Jacqueline Laurita has yet to be officially asked by Bravo to return for Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8. The site claimed that the executives were having doubts about bringing her back, especially after the way she acted last season.

“The speculation is that Bravo is holding off because of all of her nasty infighting last season, which has continued behind the scenes even since they wrapped. Of course, it could be that she would return later on in the series, if she’s not dropped altogether. Nobody ever knows with Bravo!”

But Reality Tea pointed out that Jacqueline Laurita’s tweet could be nothing but a “clever negotiating tactic.” If Bravo producers would see how much fans want her on Real Housewives of New Jersey, then she could easily ask for a higher salary. They held that Jacqueline and her family can definitely use the money these days, following their recent money crisis.

In January, Daily Mail reported that Chris and Jacqueline Laurita owed their lawyers $290,000 in unpaid legal fees. Seidman & Pincus claimed that they had been “completely unsuccessful” in collecting money from the Lauritas for their services and could not longer afford to represent them in their bankruptcy case.

Jacqueline Laurita might be having money problems but that will not stop her from getting what she wants. Page Six reported that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently had her fourth boob job, taking her from a D-cup to a C-cup, and it did not cost a dime.

The reality star got her first breast augmentation surgery after having her first child. After opting to go a size smaller, Jacqueline Laurita told People that she felt more confident than ever. She added that even her husband, Chris, thought that her new breasts felt great.

“They feel so natural and my clothes finally fit how I want them to. Things zip up better, I can wear button-up shirts without tank tops underneath. It’s great,” she said.

According to the site, Jacqueline has had several work done including a nose job, neck lift, tummy tuck, along with other non-invasive procedures like Botox and fillers.

