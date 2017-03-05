‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jax Ruined Carly’s Life With Nelle Kidney Buy

General Hospital spoilers ask who is telling the truth about the kidney? Is it Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) or Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) lying? It turns out, perhaps both are telling the truth as they know it and the real culprit in this General Hospital mess is Jasper Jax (Ingo Rademacher).

General Hospital spoilers predict Jax will be back in Port Charles soon and he has a lot of explaining to do to stop the disaster he’s caused in the lives of Carly, Nelle, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). Will Jax confess on General Hospital or keep lying?

How The Kidney Donation Happened

There have been lots of General Hospital questions of how Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) ended up with her mother’s adoptive sister’s kidney in her body. The answer is Jax. Carly and Nelle were both innocent in the transaction that happened years ago on General Hospital.

General Hospital revelations from Jax say when Josslyn was dying, Jax started looking on the black market for a kidney to purchase. Whether he found Frank Benson or Frank found him isn’t known yet, but Frank and Jax made a connection and a deal years ago on General Hospital.

Frank Recognized Jax

General Hospital history says Frank Benson was keeping an eye on Carly. When Carly said Frank wrote to her several times asking for money, that was the truth. So, Frank would know she was married to Jax. That’s why Nelle said Carly demanded a kidney on the last General Hospital.

Upcoming General Hospital episodes will reveal that either Jax lied to Frank and told him Carly demanded a kidney or Frank assumed it was Carly asking or Frank lied to Nelle. General Hospital spoilers for upcoming episodes show Nelle and Carly have to sort this all out for themselves and get to the ugly truth.

When is Nelle going to show the letter to Michael? Soon I hope! #GH pic.twitter.com/M9TNmpVzyZ — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) March 5, 2017

Why Would Frank Lie To Nelle?

Selling your child’s kidney is a horrible thing to do, on General Hospital or anywhere. By Frank lying and putting the blame on Carly, it made him look less awful to Nelle for what he did to her. Nelle and Carly have both been deceived and the truth will come out soon on General Hospital.

On General Hospital episodes airing soon, Nelle shows Michael the Caroline rattle and the letter from her father Frank. New General Hospital spoilers promise Michael is convinced that Nelle was deceived into coming to Port Charles to take revenge. General Hospital spoilers from TV Source say Michael doubts Sonny and sides with Nelle.

Michael Fights For Nelle, Jax Returns

Many General Hospital fans hate the idea of Michael and Nelle as a couple, but that seems to be where it’s headed. Once Michael decides Nelle is innocent, he’ll fight with his parents over her and this could deepen the rift in the Corinthos family on General Hospital.

Jax knows from prior General Hospital visits that Nelle is in town and has grown close to the Corinthos family and Carly. When Jax returns to General Hospital, he’ll have to deal with the fallout from Nelle’s reveal and will be forced to answer questions when his role is revealed.

Sonny: Last Thanksgiving, I got so drunk that I couldn’t see straight and I slept with Nelle.#GH pic.twitter.com/PBwdKsqPph — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) March 2, 2017

Carly And Sonny Split For Now

A new General Hospital casting announcement and script leaked from ABC promise GH is casting a new love interest for Sonny and it will be an attractive lady lawyer, possibly the new DA. General Hospital writers are planning to leave Carly and Sonny split up for a time.

Although General Hospital watchers won’t like it, spoilers make it clear the story line was designed to split up CarSon even if Nelle finally reveals she and Sonny never had sex. But General Hospital viewers that are fans of Carly and Sonny know those two always find a way back to each other.

Sonny: She took advantage of our grief.

Carly: Yeah. And it worked. You slept with her. I can barely look at you.#CarSon #GH pic.twitter.com/Tk8eNcawL4 — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) March 3, 2017

Upcoming General Hospital episodes next week have more revelations about Nelle that show how Nelle and Carly were tricked by men they trusted – for Nelle it was her father and for Carly, it was Jax. Starting Wednesday, March 8, look for the reveal of these General Hospital spoilers.

