Roger Stone Claims To Have A ‘Legal Back Channel’ To WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange

Roger Stone, an informal adviser to President Trump and GOP operative, seemed to have gotten a little too opinionated while defending Trump in multiple Twitter feuds last night. According to reports, Stone has claimed that he had a “perfectly legal back-channel” to WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, over the release of the thousands of emails that were leaked from Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Stone officially left Trump’s campaign in late 2015.

“Never denied perfectly legal back channel to Assange who indeed had the goods on #CrookedHillary.”

Here are some things Trump advisor Roger Stone spent Saturday night saying to random people on Twitter pic.twitter.com/96k2QbIXwt — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 5, 2017

Late Saturday night, Stone took to Twitter to back up POTUS when he accused Barack Obama of wiretapping phones at Trump Tower. According to Stone, the former President needs to be held accountable for those crimes of illegal surveillance. At one point in the evening, a Twitter user asked Stone if he knew what the term “libel” meant.

The buck stops here. Obama responsible for illegal surveillance of @realDonaldTrump – must be charged, convicted and jailed. — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017

The user then went on to point out that Stone, who was banned from CNN and MSNBC during the 2017 election, had previously hyped his knowledge of WikiLeaks having information that was harmful to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Roger promptly fired back.

According to reports, Stone later deleted the tweet along with several other inappropriate comments, including one post in which he hit a few social media users with insults ranging from calling them, “fat [and] stupid” to “you stupid ignorant ugly b***.”

The claims of collusion with WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, would presumably have occurred during a time in which rumors circulated through the media of multiple advisers to Trump’s campaign had undisclosed communication with Russian officials.

Here are the tweets Roger Stone deleted. pic.twitter.com/2S0mFvKcsu — Lili Loofbourow (@Millicentsomer) March 5, 2017

Back in October, Stone admitted that he had “back-channel communication with Assange” after WikiLeaks began releasing the hacked emails of John Podesta — the campaign chairman for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s associate told CBS4 News in October of 2016 that he had never spoken with or met Julian Assange.

“I do have a back-channel communication with Assange because we have a good mutual friend… That friend travels back and forth from the United States to London and we talk. I had dinner with him last Monday.”

Seven weeks before Podesta’s emails were released, Stone alluded to “Podesta’s time in the barrel,” according to Huffington Post. Podesta told CBS reporters that there is “reasonable assumption” that Roger had advance warning of Assange’s plans.

“Stone pointed his finger at me and said that I could expect some treatment that would expose me and ultimately sent out a tweet that said it would be my time in the barrel… So I think it’s a reasonable assumption to — or at least a reasonable conclusion — that Mr. Stone had advance warning and the Trump campaign had advance warning about what Assange was going to do … I think there’s at least a reasonable belief that Mr. Assange may have passed this information onto Mr. Stone.”

However, Stone told CBS4 News that the “barrel tweet” was in reference to a separate story he was working on regarding Podesta. He asserted that the tweet was not alluding to the pending WikiLeaks material.

Just last week, Stone scoffed at the ongoing FBI investigation into the Trump team’s ties to Russia, and called it an unjustifiable “witch hunt.” He has long denied having any contact with Russian Intelligence.

“Sure, they’ll get my grocery lists… They may get the emails between my wife and I, but here’s what they won’t get ― any contact with the Russians.”

The New York Times reported last month that Stone is one of several Trump advisers who is currently under FBI investigation for contact with Russian officials. However, Stone denied that he was being investigated, assured NBC that “they won’t find anything of this nature.”

“They’d be pretty bored if they wanted to look at my e-mails or transmissions because they won’t find anything of this nature… I have no Russian clients. I’ve never been in touch with anyone in Russia.”

Stone has also denied that he had any contact with Russian officials during or after the presidential campaign, according to the Guardian.

“There was no collusion… I have had no connection with the Russians. If the government has evidence that I was colluding with the Russians in Donald Trump’s campaign, they should indict me immediately.”

During Stone’s controversial Twitter dispute, Stone also shot back at J.K. Rowlings and asked her thoughts on offering up her home to refugees.

At 4:21 am EST Trump advisor Roger Stone was angrily tweeting at JK Rowling for not paying attention to something InfoWars said about her. pic.twitter.com/DRVZQqWC4m — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 5, 2017

According to the Guardian, he also invited others to file libel suits against him and urged them to, “Bring it! Would enjoy crush u in court and forcing you to eat s*** – you stupid ignorant ugly b****!”

Hours later, Stone added that there’s nothing better than, “… calling out liberal jerk offs on Twitter. We won, you lost. You’re done!”

