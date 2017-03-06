‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall Has ‘No Connection’ With Final Pick Says Close Friend

The Bachelor star Nick Viall hands out his final rose next week but what one of his close friends has to say about his final two girls will have fans wondering if the spoilers are true. Did Nick really get engaged at the final rose ceremony and, if so, did producers talk him into proposing so the show would have a happy ending?

On Monday night, ABC will air a three-hour special that includes Vanessa and Rachel’s overnight dates followed by the two-hour Bachelor: Women Tell All special. By the end of the episode, fans will find out why Nick eliminated one of his final three but they will be left with more doubt than ever about his final pick.

Which one of Nick’s friends is speaking out about the girls who are vying for the final rose and is there a chance that Reality Steve‘s spoilers are completely wrong? Here’s the latest scoop on how things are expected to play out when the finale airs on March 13 and what’s next for Nick Viall.

Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 final rose spoilers ahead

Several weeks before the finale, Rachel Lindsay was introduced as the next Bachelorette during the Jimmy Kimmel show. The early announcement made it clear that Rachel would not make it past the Fantasy Suite dates, leaving Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates as Nick’s final two girls.

Although it may have been a shock for many fans that Rachel, who was a serious frontrunner from night one, didn’t make it to the finale, Nick’s friend and former Bachelor in Paradise co-star, Ashley Iaconetti seems to be just as shocked that Nick is rumored to get engaged during the final rose ceremony on March 13.

Last week, Ashley hosted Access Hollywood‘s Bachelor Morning After show [watch full video below] and discussed Nick’s lack of chemistry with his final girls and doesn’t seem to be holding out much hope for Nick and his final pick.

Ashley, who is friends with Nick, sat down with Paradise star Jared Haibon and two girls from Nick’s season (Alexis Waters and Jasmine Goode) and they all agreed that Nick had more chemistry with his ex, Andi Dorfman (who appeared on last week’s episode) than he does with the girls who made it to the Fantasy Suite dates.

Ashley states that there’s never been a time when she’s watched the top girls of any season of the Bachelor where she hasn’t felt any connection between the lead and the girls who made it to the final rose ceremony. But this season is different — Nick seems to be giving off a major “not interested vibe.”

She asked Alexis and Jasmine if they witnessed a connection that may not be playing out on TV and both girls came up short when trying to answer Ashley’s question.

Despite the fact that Andi and Nick didn’t part on the best of terms, Alexis agreed that there was more fire between the former couple then “anything that’s happened this season.”

“He went through this three times,” Alexis tells Ashley. “I feel like he’s not there anymore, like he’s not able to emotionally connect.”

Although Ashley doesn’t see any chemistry between Nick and the girls who made it to the final rose ceremony, blogger Reality Steve is confident that fans will see Nick propose to Vanessa Grimaldi on the season finale.

He hasn’t changed his prediction at all and has downplayed any rumors that Nick will walk away single. However, he doesn’t hold out much hope for Nick and Vanessa when it comes to a long term relationship.

Considering Nick lives in Los Angeles and will appear on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars and Vanessa lives and works in Canada, it will be interesting to see how things play out.

Watch The Bachelor starring Nick Viall on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by Michael Yada/ABC]