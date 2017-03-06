NFL Scouting Combine: Haason Reddick’s Stock Rises In Mock Drafts 2017

Heading into 2017, NFL fans and football pundits alike were sleeping on Owls star Haason Reddick. Back then, he would probably get a nod for the third or fourth round at best, if he’d ever make it at all. Fast forward to today, the Temple linebacker is already turning heads and has been converting skeptics into believers.

So, what’s the secret of Haason Reddick? You just have to show people the stuff that you are made of when it truly matters. And, Reddick was able to do just that when he put on a show back in January during the Senior Bowl, and is currently making a good account of himself at the ongoing NFL Scouting Combine 2017.

The NFL pre-draft events have so far been a good platform for Haason Reddick to prove to the league that he’s indeed the real deal, and he is very much ready to take on the challenges of the next level. And, it’s saying a lot for someone who coming out of high school has almost given up on his dream to play football in college because of knee injuries, CSN Philly noted.

“I’m very much a Haason Reddick guy,” says NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock via a conference call. “And if he tests well at the combine, I think he’s going to come from nowhere to being, at worst, a second-round pick and perhaps a late first-round pick.”

After a stellar performance at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Haason Reddick was able to showcase his athleticism yet again at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday after clocking 4.52 seconds for the 40-yard dash in just his first try, according to NFL.com.

And, the Temple linebacker has made a big jump onto the top 32 leaderboard. He has made a good case for himself to be included in the first round.

In the 2017 NFL Mock Draft Central, NFL.com analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah both have Haason Reddick for the 30th pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers on their respective mock drafts. And, for their fellow analyst Lance Zierlein, he even went as high as the no. 22 pick bound for Miami over at AFC East.

Another analyst in Chad Reuter, meanwhile, said that Haason Reddick’s performance during the NFL Scouting Combine could even take him further into the upper half of the first round with the likes of the Arizona Cardinals at no. 13 and the Indianapolis Colts at No. 15, possibly, taking chances on him.

Haason Reddick is also well aware of the sudden and unexpected rise in his NFL draft stock in recent weeks. But, he also understands that nothing is cast in stone yet and that he can only do so much.

At the end of the day, there are other factors that could come into play regarding a player’s landing spot in the NFL draft. He knows that it also depends on what type of player a team needs, and that different teams view players in their own different way.

“Of course I’ve seen it,” said Haason Reddick on the recent talks around the league of his potential climb to the top 32 come April. “I don’t try to pay attention to it, just because you never know what can happen.”

For him, he’s just really thankful for the trust that he’s getting from some people as he equips himself with the right mindset coming into the draft.

“Hopefully come draft time, that’s what it is,” added Haason Reddick. “But until then, I’m going to continue to work hard and approach every day with a dominant approach.”

