‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ News: Director Hints One More Baby Groot Change

A lot of the excitement around Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 comes from the introduction of the pint-sized new Groot (Vin Diesel). Director James Gunn recently talked about the cutie pie, teasing that his size is not the only change to expect in the character.

A fan asked Gunn on Facebook whether or not the Baby Groot that fans will see in the sequel is just the small version of the one they fell in love with in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. The director revealed that this iteration of the beloved character “does not have Groot’s memories.”

This suggests that this little version of Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 can be considered almost brand new. While it is possible that the original is still inside him, the fact of the matter is that he is practically reborn with no recollection of everything that’s happened, probably including his bond with the Guardians.

Fans will remember that in order to save the other Guardians in the first film, Groot sacrificed himself by shielding the group with his body so that they can go on with the mission to retrieve an Infinity Stone.

After Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the crew successfully completed the task, they made sure to collect a sapling of Groot to plant him and somehow get him back. Moviegoers will not forget the moment in the original Guardians of the Galaxy film showing Baby Groot dancing inside the pot.

Despite his situation, it looks like he will not have a hard time working with the crew in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 either way. However, he will still need to be supervised in the field.

During an interview with IGN, Gunn went so far as to describe Baby Groot as a “little jerk.” While he can help take down the bad guys in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, he also has a side that makes him a bit of a liability.

“He’s also an idiot. He’s a baby. He’s not very smart. So, he’s stupid.”

This is no secret considering the fact that Baby Groot was on the verge of activating a bomb after being told to do the exact opposite in the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 released last month.

Although he has no memories of his past adventures with the Guardians, one thing that won’t go away is his rage. The new promotional image for the highly-anticipated film shows a fierce-looking Baby Groot, who looks cute rather than intimidating. However, Gunn advised that fans should not be fooled by his adorable looks in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 poster as there are “a lot of anger issues” brewing inside that tiny body.

Obviously, Groot’s state in the film also calls for a change in dynamic between him and his old pal Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). In Guardians of the Galaxy, the former was the latter’s protector. The sequel will see Rocket pulling double duty as an intergalactic hero and Baby Groot’s babysitter.

In some of Gunn’s Facebook interactions with fans, the director also revealed that the movie will not feature Thanos (Josh Brolin), unlike the first Guardians of the Galaxy film.

He also agreed to a comment that the sequel will be the “most unique” of all the Marvel films, adding that the studio gave him free rein to do what he feels should be done in Guardians o the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Gunn also said that the film will be as colorful as its poster, which fans profusely talked about and praised for its bright and vivid color palette, an aspect that allows the Guardians of the Galaxy films to stand out.

“It was the first impetus for me making the first film. The first thing I ever wrote was an 11 page guide on the basic look of the film and color was the biggest part of that.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will see the motley crew of intergalactic heroes save the universe for the second time. For this mission, Star-Lord, Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax, Groot and Rocket will get the help of Nebula, Yondu (Michael Rooker) and newcomer Mantis (Pom Klementieff). Gunn also revealed that Kraglin (Sean Gunn) will have an “even bigger” role in the sequel.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be in cinemas May 5.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios]