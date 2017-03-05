Kate Middleton And The Prince Prepare For London Move, Announce Travel Plans

Prince William and his Duchess, Kate Middleton, are preparing for their big move to the big city. The Duke and Duchess and their adorable little ones are set to make Kensington Palace their home after spending the early years of their marriage in Norfolk.

Since the announcement was made that the lovely couple are indeed heading back to the city for good, new arrangements have been made at the palace to prepare to welcome the family as well as to ensure that they are able to retain a reasonable amount of privacy.

The pair are said to have arranged to have a massive hedge planted around the property recently in order to keep a relatively comfortable area outdoors for Prince George and Princess Charlotte to play, without individuals passing by being capable of snapping pictures.

The young royals are also reportedly planning on being responsible themselves for drop offs and pick ups of Prince George at his preschool and Kate and William are additionally busily looking for a preschool to which they will send their princess when the time comes. International Business Times relays the details.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have special plans in place for their move back to London…The couple plans to be a part of their 3-year-old son Prince George’s daily drop-offs at his future school, Wetherby Kensington School. The pair is also reportedly scouting out preschools for Princess Charlotte, 1, and are said to be ‘looking forward’ to their relocation.”

Additionally, the publication reminds that William and Kate have referred to the move to London as a “new chapter” for themselves and for their family. The palace reps released a statement in January in regards to the duke and duchess’ decision to make Kensington Palace their home.

“Their Royal Highnesses love their time in Norfolk and it will continue to be their home. From this autumn, however, the Duke and Duchess will increasingly base their family at Kensington Palace. As they have in recent years, their royal Highnesses are keen to continue to increase their official work on behalf of the Queen and for the charities and causes they support, which will require greater time spent in London.”

The royal couple is also getting set for their next tour and travels and an announcement detailing their next adventure has been made by the palace. Their last trip was to Canada back in the fall when they took their little ones along. Prior to this the couple left George and Charlotte behind as they headed to Bhutan, last April.

The Mirror relays the news about Kate and William’s upcoming adventures.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to make an official visit to Poland and Germany, Kensington Palace has announced. William and Kate will tour the two European countries in July this year at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The royal couple are already planning to visit the continent with a two-day trip to Paris scheduled for later this month.”

The upcoming royal tour to these two European nations is on the behalf of the British government. Although Prince William visited Germany last year, when he gave a speech alongside Angela Merkel, Kate Middleton has yet to visit the nation with which Britain has close ties. Neither Kate nor William have visited Poland in the past and the two are excited about their travels on the monarchy’s behalf.

There are big changes to come for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and it seems with this move they are preparing for, the couple are also getting set to take on more royal responsibilities.

[Featured Image by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images]