Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Will Release New Albums At Challenging Career Times

If this was 2013, the thought of Taylor Swift and Katy Perry releasing new albums in the same year would have thrilled people. However, this is 2016, and although Swift and Perry are bonafide superstars, their mega-success is no longer guaranteed.

Perhaps Taylor Swift has faced more resentment than Katy Perry. Swift’s 2014 album 1989 turned her from a megastar into an icon. But with that came resentment. By the time Swift released her video to “Wildest Dreams” in the fall of 2015, she was accused of being a racist.

“Instead of the cultural appropriation that has become almost status quo in today’s pop music, Swift has opted for the bolder option of actually just embodying the political exploitation of a region and its people. It’s brave, really,” said Lauren Duca from the Huffington Post. Then, the pile-on started. Salon, Mic, and other similar sites joined in. The Guardian tried to insist that “Wildest Dreams” marked the beginning of the end for Swift.

Since then, Swift has dealt with more accusations of racism, white privilege, etc. Recently, Swift was bashed after sending out her support for the Women’s March.

So much love, pride, and respect for those who marched. I'm proud to be a woman today, and every day. #WomensMarch — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 21, 2017

The big problem was that Swift didn’t actually show up for the march.

As the Huffington Post noted, not everybody was thrilled.

“In recent years, Swift has transformed herself into somewhat of a feminist icon, in part by surrounding herself with a ‘girl gang’ of famous female friends and crafting punchy lyrics about relationships. But, as many have pointed out, her public image also seems like a convenient marketing tool.”

As a result of the backlash, Taylor Swift’s new single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” has failed to hit No. 1. A top-five hit for a new song would be a dream come true for most people, but not Taylor Swift, who use to be guaranteed a No. 1 hit with every new song. Perhaps things will change when Taylor Swift releases her new still untitled album, which most sources believe will be released during the fourth quarter.

There hasn’t been a release date set yet for Taylor’s arch enemy Katy Perry’s new album either. Katy Perry just released a heavily-hyped single “Chained to the Rhythm,” which debuted at No. 4 two weeks ago. However, it has dropped to No. 8 this past week. The first single from Prism, “Roar,” debuted at No. 1 just as “California Gurls” did from Teenage Dream. Perry’s last single “Rise” struggled to become a hit, despite the fact that she performed it live at the Democratic National Convention.

The Olympics-themed song peaked at No. 11 and caused people to speculate that Perry was no longer the hot property she was earlier in the decade. After one pop music fan tweeted that “Rise” ended her career, Katy Perry shot back on Twitter.

@godneybjs see you at my show 2K17???? — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 18, 2016

Many people certainly like Perry’s new single. Slant claims that “Chained To The Rhythm” is the type of song we need now.

“Rather than the stomping disco anthem the song’s title and inventive, albeit not always successful, pre-release promo might have suggested, ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ is a mid-tempo — but no less beckoning — invitation to the dance floor,” says critic Sal Cinquemani, who praises the song’s Caribbean flavor and light political statement.

Some speculate that Kerry’s extreme support for Hillary Clinton has damaged her brand. However, with Donald Trump’s approval rating at an extreme low, others believe Perry’s political awareness can help her career in the future. Why do you think Perry is struggling to be as successful as she used to be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

