The Rock Has Some High Praise For Samoa Joe

Two weeks ago, The Rock showed up at WWE’s Raw event to shoot a scene for his upcoming movie called Fighting with my Family, and he ended up causing quite a stir backstage because, after the show went off the air, he decided to call CM Punk in the middle of the ring. However, before then, he made the rounds backstage, as he spent some time with some of WWE’s current stars. One of which was Samoa Joe, who The Rock says will be a future world champion in WWE.

Joe, who will turn 38 on March 17, made his long-awaited main roster debut back in January, after he spent the better part of two years down in WWE’s developmental system. Of course, Joe has been ready for the main roster for quite some time now, so it’s not surprising to see him doing well since his call up.

Most believe that Samoa Joe should be the top heel on Raw and that he should be the brand’s world champion at some point shortly, and The Rock agrees, as he said in an Instagram post that we would one day refer to him as WWE World Champion.

“Been following this man’s wrestling career for years now. I’m very happy to see him [finally] in the WWE making a global name for himself. Many wrestling and fight historians will attest to this, that at one time in 1970’s, pro wrestlers were some of the biggest and toughest men on the planet. Well before UFC and MMA made its worldwide footprint, there was a hard core wrestling style derived from ‘catch wrestling’ which then spawned lots of shoot styles in wrestling training. Samoa Joe reminds me of that rare legit tough MF throwback style of wrestler. Happy for him and his family. It’s his time. He’s earned it and one day we’ll be referring to him as WWE World Champ. Keep kickin’ a** Uso.”

We don’t really know what Joe will be doing at WrestleMania 33 on April 2, but it’s very clear that WWE has big plans for him. He’s currently scheduled to wrestle Sami Zayn at tonight’s Fastlane show, and with Roman Reigns vs. Bruan Strowman and Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens being the show’s two biggest matches, Joe and Zayn have an opportunity to steal the show.

Originally, the plan was to call Joe up to SmackDown and have him wrestle John Cena on April 2. But, things changed, and Cena will now be involved in a mixed tag team match with Nikki Bella, as the couple will battle The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania.

After the change, Joe’s first big main roster opponent was supposed to be Seth Rollins, but Rollins ended up injuring his knee during Joe’s debut segment, so the match ended up getting scrapped.

As of right now, there are no plans to put Joe in the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania, as Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will likely be the title match at this year’s show. But, could we see Joe wrestle for the title at an event like SummerSlam? It’s possible, but it depends on whether or not he’ll still be a heel at that point.

It does look like Brock Lesnar will defeat Bill Goldberg on April 2, which will mean that he’ll probably be the Universal Champion until SummerSlam. So, it’s possible that we’ll get the long-awaited Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar match at this year’s SummerSlam show in August. However, don’t be surprised if he doesn’t get the shot, and we actually end up seeing Roman Reigns get another crack at Lesnar at the show.

