Nina Dobrev Sensational Dance Moves In Underwear And Top At Bachelorette Party

Nina Dobrev is really enjoying summer bachelorette parties with tequila and dirty dancing. The actress’ BFF Julianne Hough’s bachelorette party was filled with drinks and cheeky girly stuff.

The Vampire Diaries actress seemed to have enjoyed most of it. In the videos released online, Nina Dobrev is doing a sensational dance in a dim lit pub.

In another video that has surfaced online, the 28-year-old beauty can be seen dancing on a yacht. Dobrev is dancing with her friend in just a top and underwear, showing off her perfect curves. She can also be seen stretching, showing off her moves and shaking her bootie. The actress seems to be carefree and enjoying her friend Hough’s bachelorette party the most.

In the pictures released yesterday, Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough shared a a rather steamy kiss. The wild bachelorette party attended by Dobrev happened in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the Daily Mail reported. The report also added that all of Hough friend;s including Dobrev, were drinking straight from the bottle and there was plenty of dirty dancing involved at all times.

Looks like Dobrev has kick-started summer with a bang. She has recently wrapped up her very anticipated return in The Vampire Diaries Season 8. The actress confirmed her return at the last moment and quickly finished with the shooting.

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 Episode 16 will premiere on March 10, 2017. The episode will be directed and co-written by Julie Plec. The last episode of the supernatural series is going to be very emotional for TVD fans.

Dobrev also revealed in her goodbye message on Instagram that the journey to return for the final season and wrapping up the shoot for the final time was nostalgic for her too.

“Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn’t have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends. I feel the fans family will also be happy with the show’s conclusion when they tune in to watch the last episode air in a few short weeks.”

Also, Dobrev recently enjoyed a successful box-office collection of her movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which also featured Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone. The production budget of the film was $85 million and the movie earned whopping $330 million worldwide.

The film saw major success in China due to the presence of Donnie Yen. xXx: Return of Xander Cage was on top in its opening weekend and crossed the $100 million mark in just six days with approximately $22 million coming from Valentine’s Day alone.

The Vampire Diaries actress recently also featured in the Workaholic television series on Comedy Central. Moreover, Nina Dobrev has also finished shooting for the Flatliners movie, where she is playing the role of Marlo. The film is a long-time sequel to the movie of the same name and is written by Ben Ripley.

The sci-fi horror movie Flatliners will be directed by Niels Arden Oplev, who has previously directed The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo movie. The film also stars Ellen Page, Diego Luna and James Norton.

The xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress has not committed to any more projects as of yet.

It would be interesting to see The Vampire Diaries beauty's future projects in television and movies.

