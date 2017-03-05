Dakota Johnson: Jamie Dornan Is My ‘Perfect Partner’

It must be pretty awkward to shoot Fifty Shades Of Grey. What with all the nudity and fabricated, explicit sexual interactions. But from the sound of things these shenanigans during shooting have only brought its stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson closer together.

Once again the actress has been lavishing praise on her Fifty Shades Of Grey co-star, and Dakota Johnson has now even gone as far as to call Jamie Dornan her “perfect partner.” The above comments are only going to add further flames to the rumors that Dornan and Johnson are more than just friends after their work on Fifty Shades Of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker. Of course, this is mere speculation, and there is absolutely no proof to this gossip.

But that didn’t stop Dakota Johnson from speaking glowingly about Jamie Dornan to OK! Magazine, via Metro, earlier this week. At first Dakota Johnson confessed that she can’t quite believe how close her and the Northern Irish actor have become, especially because their friendship only began when Dornan was cast as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades Of Grey back in October, 2013.

It’s genuinely one of the fastest, closest friendships I’ve ever made in my life, just based on the amount of time we’ve actually known each other. I love Jamie, I trust him and I really couldn’t tell you if I could have done this without him.

It was at this point that Dakota Johnson called Jamie Dornan her “perfect partner,” as she provided more details about how their friendship became so intense and important to her, while also insisting that he will be her friend for the rest of her life.

He’s my dream partner and supported me, I’ve supported him. It’s a lot to ask of two people, of two actors, to take on these highly emotional, sexual situations, but I think we’ve done us proud. He’ll be my friend for the rest of my life. I adore him, I adore his wife and his gorgeous babies. They’re the most perfect family unit.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan waxing lyrical about their friendship. During the recent promotion for Fifty Shades Darker, which was released back in February, Dakota Johnson spoke to Today about her relationship with Jamie Dornan, admitting that they were pretty much forced into becoming best friends because of the intimacy and explicitness of their scenes.

I think we were kind of forced into being best friends… Thank God as well, because if we didn’t get along it would be really, really awful.

It was as this point that Jamie Dornan opened up about his own friendship with Emilia Clarke, as he admitted that this was actually probably the most “unique” one in his life, especially because it’s built on so “trust.”

It’s a very unique friendship. It’s a friendship that’s built on maybe more trust than other friendships need to be because of the situations we have to through with each other.

There’s probably one person that isn’t overly fond of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan repeatedly discussing their friendship, and just how close they are. That person is none other than Amelia Warner, who has been married to Jamie Dornan for just under four years now. They even have two daughters together.

Despite Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan’s comments regarding their friendship, it doesn’t really appear to have translated to the big-screen. Reviews for their work on Fifty Shades Darker, as well as its predecessor Fifty Shades Of Grey, have been mediocre to say the least, and the pair won the Worst Screen Combo at the Golden Raspberry Awards for their combined performance.

[Featured Image by Universal Pictures]