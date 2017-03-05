‘Stranger Things’ David Harbour To Join ‘Deadpool 2’ Cast As Cable

The line is long in Hollywood for those being considered for the role of Cable, Deadpool’s trusted buddy in Deadpool 2—and it looks like Stranger Things‘ Chief Hopper is at the front of the line.

Deadpool 2 has made quite a noise this week as the very first teaser to the much-anticipated sequel sneaked a spot beforeLogan in cinemas. If you haven’t seen the Deadpool 2 trailer, do so below; it’s quite a laugh, as expected (with the special appearance of Ryan Reynolds’ behind).

While we could only speculate so much from that Deadpool 2 trailer, what we know at this point is that Deadpool’s trusted buddy, Cable, will finally make an appearance in the sequel.

Apart from the spoken reference to Cable in the post-credits scene of Deadpool, writer Paul Wernick tells Deadline via phone interview that including Cable has always been in the plans.

“It’s a world that’s so rich and we always thought Cable should be in the sequel. There was always debate whether to put him in the original, and it felt like we needed to set up Deadpool and create his world first, and then bring those characters into his world in the next one.”

If you’re not familiar with the world of Deadpool, Cable is another Marvel creation that has shared many appearances with Deadpool.

Nathan Summers, aka Cable, is the son of X-Men regular Cyclops (Scott Summers) and Madelyne Pryor (Jean Grey’s clone). Cable has his fair share of time travel, telepathy, telekinesis, and technopathy abilities. He has made quite a name for himself when he was paired with Deadpool in an ongoing comic series titled Cable & Deadpool, which published from 2004 to 2008.

In fact, the tandem and chemistry of Cable and Deadpool was so successful that Board 4 All wrote they were ranked #7 on Marvel.com’s list of “The 10 Greatest Buddy Teams” of all time.

This is why Cable’s appearance in the Deadpool sequel would make so much sense, both in terms of character and world development. Cable did make an appearance already in the 2013 Deadpool video game, so why not give him air time on Deadpool 2?

Well, as the creator of Deadpool and Cable, Robert Liefeld, said, the line for the role of Cable in Hollywood is long. They’ve got promising names to star in the role and one of the people that we’ve heard is Stranger Things star David Harbour (Chief Hopper).

An unnamed source who is privy to Deadpool 2 production told The Wrap in an exclusive that David Harbour is being eyed to play Cable in Deadpool 2 and he has already been screen-tested by Fox for the role.

The Wrap has reached out both to Fox and to David Harbour but both parties have declined to give a comment.

Well just look at David Harbour, and then look at Cable. Isn’t he just perfect for the role? Off the bat, the Stranger Things actor’s dry humor and physical built is just a perfect match for Deadpool‘s buddy.

But since Cable’s role is pretty hot right now, of course we’ve got other actors who are getting considered for the Deadpool 2 role. Creator Liefeld even went out of his way to call out to actor, film producer, and musician Russel Crowe on Twitter, to audition for the Cable role.

@russellcrowe you should read for #Cable in Deadpool and X-Force. Just sayin… — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 24, 2017

Apart from Russel Crowe and David Harbour, there has been reports that actor Pierce Brosnan is also getting considered for the Deadpool 2 role. CBR reported in February that Twentieth Century Fox has been eyeing Pierce Brosnan for Cable, as well as actress Kerry Washington for another Deadpool 2 character, Domino.

The sparks of the rumors have been fanned to flames, too, since a photo of Pierce Brosnan with Logan’s Hugh Jackman and Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds started to circulate online.

Apart from the introduction of Deadpool’s teammates Cable and Domino into the funky mix that will be Deadpool 2,Den of Geek reported that Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead will be making a comeback in the sequel, as well.

Deadpool 2 is expected to return around March or June of 2018. Who is your bet for the role of Cable in Deadpool 2?

[Featured images by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Twentieth Century Fox]