Lamar Odom Spotted Hanging With Blonde Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike [Photos]

Lamar Odom had fans wondering whether they were seeing double after he was spotted on Friday, March 3, strolling along on the streets of Beverly Hills, California, with a couple of friends. The small group, apparently out shopping, included a mysterious blonde that could have been mistaken for Khloe Kardashian, the reality TV star ex-wife of the former Los Angeles Lakers forward.

But sources close to Odom later told TMZ that the mysterious Khloe Kardashian lookalike was Odom’s personal assistant, implying that she was not a romantic interest.

Despite the disclosure, the mysterious blonde’s remarkable similarly with Khloe sparked suggestions that Odom’s choice for a personal assistant suggested he had cultivated a strong preference for the Khloe Kardashian “type.”

However, other observers questioned the claim that the blonde was only a personal assistant and not a romantic interest after the former Parade Magazine NBA player of the year was spotted holding hands with, flirting and hugging the curvy woman with long blonde hair that resembled Odom’s reality TV star ex-wife’s.

A photograph showed the six-foot ten-inch athlete, dressed in a red short-sleeve hoodie, matching red Chicago Bulls cap and dark pants, hugging the blonde who was dressed in a pair of ripped blue jeans, black shirt and a Yankees baseball cap.

The retired basketball player and father of three has reportedly been working hard to rebuild his life following a near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

The couple tied the knot in September 2009, but the marriage fell apart following Odom’s cheating scandal and relapse into drug use. Odom’s drug relaspe led eventually to hospitalization after he was found unresponsive in a Nevada brothel in 2015.

Kardashian and Odom separated in December 2013, according to Us Weekly. But Khloe called off the divorce process after Odom’s overdose incident in 2015. She eventually finalized the divorce on December 17 and promptly dropped “Odom” from her name, according to People.

Since the couple split, Kardashian has worked successfully on her post-divorce revenge body and started a new romantic relationship with yet another NBA star, Tristan Thompson.

Odom has also been working on his revenge body. He has been trying to get back to shape. He has also been working on staying drug-free so as to get his life back on track.

He recently completed a 30-day rehabilitation program.

Lamar is also reportedly working on his own reality show, according to the Daily Mail. The reality TV show will tell the story of his recovery from years of drug abuse that led to hospitalization in 2015.

He publicly apologized to Khloe and her family for his drug issues after leaving rehab.

Last month, after leaving rehab, Odom sat down for an interview with The Doctors’ Travis Stork to talk about his drug use and plans to rebuild his life after the overdose incident.

When Stork asked him what he wished for after leaving rehab, Odom admitted frankly that he still loved Khloe and wished they could come together again.

“I want my wife back. Other than that, I just want to live a happy, healthy life,” Odom said, admitting his lingering feelings for Khloe.

“When you’re doing drugs, you become distant to everything,” he said. “Even your feelings, you become numb to everything. Just to reinstate what we had as a family, it was important to me. Khloe is important to me. She’s been through all this with me. She stood by my side. I just want to repay her.”

“The most important thing I took away from [rehab] is that I’m stronger than I give myself credit for being.”

But it seems unlikely that Odom would have his wish granted because the Revenge Body host has since moved on following the divorce, having found a new NBA star, this time Tristan Thompson.

Khloe shared several photos of herself and her new romantic interest during a recent Jamaican getaway.

Khloe’s friend, Malika Haqq, told Us Weekly that Khloe was enjoying her new relationship and couldn’t be happier.

