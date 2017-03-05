One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Arrested For Justin Bieber Like Behavior?

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson probably doesn’t like being compared to Justin Bieber, any more than his bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Liam Payne do. Unfortunately, last night’s altercation at a Los Angeles International Airport described in the Chicago Tribune might just invite such a comparison.

Now both Justin Bieber, and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction have been arrested for fighting paparazzi, Still, there were some differences between Justin Bieber’s behavior and Tomlinson’s behavior in the situation. There is a lot more about that below.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan don’t like being compared to pop artists like Justin Bieber. Niall Horan was likely offended when Simon Cowell said he wanted to turn Horan into some sort of Justin Bieber clone.

Niall Horan of One Direction quite likely fled Simon Cowell’s solo contract and signed with Capitol UK, because Niall Horan did not want to be thought of in the same way as Justin Bieber, who is experiencing major public image issues. There were other reasons, but the Justin Bieber reference would not have helped Cowell’s cause.

Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Liam Payne of One Direction do not want to be associated with Justin Bieber’s old bubble gum pop music image, nor his new violent, troubled youth image. One Direction is currently revamping their image, but Justin Bieber is not a person they’d want to emulate right now.

One Direction’s Niall Horan dumped Simon Cowell and signed with Capitol UK, soon after Simon suggested Niall Horan could become the next Justin Bieber, according to The Sun.

“[Simon Cowell] has made no secret of his expectations for Niall [Horan] to stay loyal to him and has been desperately trying to keep him as a solo act with plans to turn him into a Justin Bieber style artist.”

Now One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson has been arrested in seemingly similar fashion to Justin Bieber. But is it really similar?

Justin Bieber is actually wanted for assault in Argentina and has outstanding cases in at least two states on various assault charges. Justin Bieber was also arrested in his native Canada for assault as well.

Justin Bieber is avoiding trial in Argentina upon the risk of up to six years imprisonment. If Justin Bieber appears in Argentina he will be arrested. For more information, see this Inquisitr article.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson’s situation is quite different. Louis’s girlfriend, Eleanor Calder was allegedly attacked and Tomlinson defended her, alone. That’s a lot different than a case of Justin Bieber sending his troupe of bodyguards against a lone paparazzi photographer or fan with a camera.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson’s attorney Mark Singer said in a statement quoted by The Irish Mirror,

“The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport this morning. This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity.”

Justin Bieber’s Argentina altercation with a lone paparazzi photographer started when Bieber ordered his bodyguards to take the camera and memory card from a paparazzi photographer who had just snapped a photo of Justin.

Justin Bieber and his bodyguards beat the paparazzi photographer in Argentina, taking his camera, and memory card according to Heavy.

Unlike Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson had no bodyguards. His One Direction bandmates Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Niall Horan were not with him either.

Due to the One Direction hiatus, Louis has been seen publically with Niall Horan, Harry Styles or Liam Payne only once in the past year.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson was alone with Eleanor Calder. Louis was defending his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, who was being “attacked,” according to Mark Singer.

“While [Louis Tomlinson’s] altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense, causing airport security to intervene”.

The One Direction icon Louis Tomlinson was defending a young lady, while Justin Bieber was trying to stop a photo from reaching the media. Tomlinson had no bodyguards but seeing his girlfriend Eleanor Calder attacked, by several unruly fans and paparazzi photographers Tomlinson sprang into action in heroic fashion.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder were returning home from a week in Las Vegas, on a late night flight. Louis and Elanor were collecting their luggage from baggage claim when they were accosted by a large group of paparazzi and fans.

Unlike Justin Bieber, Louis Tomlinson of One Direction had no entourage of bodyguards, only sweet little Elanor. One paparazzi photographer got right up in Tomlinson’s face while others “turned on girlfriend Eleanor Calder” according to The Irish Mirror.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson responded powerfully according to a TMZ report quoted in The Irish Mirror.

“[Louis Tomlinson] allegedly pulled the photog to the floor by his legs. The photog fell backwards and struck his back and head on the floor. It didn’t end there. A female witness started recording Louis’ female companion as she tried to leave. The 2 women allegedly then got into a physical altercation.”

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson defended himself and his female companion. What else could he have done? Still, Louis was arrested and charged with simple battery, following a citizen’s arrest by one of the paparazzi.

One member of the paparazzi was also arrested, but his charges if any are still unknown. Another paparazzi member was hospitalized.

Justin Bieber’s victim in Argentina was also hospitalized, but that is one of the few similarities in Louis Tomlinson’s situation and Justin Bieber’s Argentina altercation that leaves Bieber banned from Argentina.

Eleanor Calder and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction go back a long way according to this Inquisitr article that explains in depth, the One Direction singer’s relationship with Eleanor Calder. Louis and Elanor dated for four years before breaking up in 2015. Now it seems that Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder are back together.

While Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne have maintained a squeaky clean image, Louis Tomlinson has been singled out by the press several times. It seems that he is not as well protected by One Direction’s fan base either.

Hopefully, One Direction fans will rally behind Louis Tomlinson now, even though that has not always been the case. Louis Tomlinson acted in self-defense, according to his attorney’s statement.

Louis Tomlinson and Justin Bieber both seem to agree, though, that the paparazzi is out of control, and the media can be hurtful. Tomlinson spoke out before about the way he and his family have been represented and treated.

Louis Tomlinson has spoken out about the way the birth of his son was twisted into some sort of conspiracy, where Freddie Tomlinson’s mere existence was in question. There was a faction of One Direction fans who were unable to accept Tomlinson as the real father of a very real baby.

Justin Bieber and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction are concerned by the aggressive nature of some paparazzi photographers and writers as they go too far doing their jobs. Louis is quoted in Just Jarred, expressing concern for the safety of his young son.

“The levels of paparazzi attention on Freddie… are intolerable and completely unjustifiable.”

Justin Bieber seems to have drawn his line in the sand so to speak and will defend it by whatever means necessary. No more photographers are to be snapping at him randomly.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson doesn’t feel that way exactly but does have serious safety concerns, especially for his son, his family and his girlfriends. Paparazzi also endanger themselves.

A Justin Bieber chase by paparazzi ended in the death of a young paparazzi photographer, who was actually mistaken in his assumption that Justin Bieber would be driving his own car. Justin later sold the bad luck car at auction for $434,500 according to TMZ.

“[Justin Bieber] and the auctioneer reference the car’s history… among other things, it was nailed by paparazzi on an L.A. freeway. It was also the car Bieber’s pal Lil Twist was driving January 1, 2013, when a photog, who was following him, was struck and killed by another car.”

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Justin Bieber: Argentina’s 2017 Attack Case Haunts Young Bieb’s Purpose Tour

Who Is Eleanor Calder? Louis Tomlinson’s Girlfriend Laid Bare

One Direction’s Departure From Pop: Liam Payne, Harry Styles, And Niall Horan

One Direction Update: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, And Niall Horan Reunion Certain, Timetable Uncertain

One Direction 2017 Timeline: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik Album Releases And More

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, And Niall Horan Honored For Their Solo Work: Fans Await New Harry Styles And Liam Payne’s Music

One Direction’s Workout And Washboard Abs: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, And Niall Horan

One Direction Members, Grieving And Under Attack, Are Coming Together: Scary Sad Update On Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan

While One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Justin Bieber definitely have good reasons to believe that paparazzi can be a danger to themselves and others, they differ in their attitudes and means of dealing with them, at least usually.

One Direction’s Harry Styles goes out of his way to be polite to Paparazzi, Niall Horan and Liam Payne are likewise courteous. Louis Tomlinson has tolerated a lot after Freddie was born, but in this case, Tomlinson felt he had to act.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne will surely remain supportive of Louis who recently lost his mother to cancer.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, as well as Justin Bieber, have reasons for safety concerns when dealing with Paparazzi. by Pascal Le Segretain

[Featired Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]