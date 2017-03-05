Is The ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl’s Father Trying To Cash In On Danielle’s Fame?

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl’s name continues to trend on Google. What’s the latest news on Danielle Bregoli? Well, per TMZ, Bregoli recently told her estranged father to stay out of her life – and out of her business.

For the most part, Danielle’s father – Ira Peskowitz – who is a Palm Beach County Sheriff deputy, hasn’t been the topic of conversation when people talk about the “Cash Me Ousside” girl. Sources close to Bregoli recently told TMZ it appears as if her estranged father is trying to “weasel his way back into her life after years of being an absentee dad.”

Per InTouch Weekly, Danielle’s father has started a GoFundMe campaign in an attempt to raise enough money to “save” his daughter. According to the description of his GoFundMe campaign, Ira Peskowitz believes his daughter is the result of “parental alienation” thanks to her mother, Barbara.

“I’m reaching out to the world, humbly, as a father that was estranged from my daughter, Danielle, as a result of parental alienation. I have always taken care of her financially but was denied the opportunity to truly be a present parent and influence in her life. As a result, Danielle and her future have been compromised with the lack of love and guidance a child needs to be able to flourish in this world.”

TMZ speculates – based on what Danielle and sources have told them – that there is a very real possibility the father does not have best intentions at heart. Could he just be trying to cash in on his daughter’s fame? Sources close to Danielle claim it is a little strange that Ira suddenly wants to help “save” his daughter after being estranged from her for years. Naturally, those close to Danielle can’t help but wonder whether or not he just wants some of the cash his daughter is raking in after her appearance on the Dr. Phil Show.

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl’s father, however, claims he has always provided for his daughter financially – but he was never given the chance to do anything more than help pay for her needs. Would she be the same viral sensation everyone has become obsessed with if he had been more involved in her life? Or, is he just saying what people want to hear to try to get a piece of the pie?

The Squander notes that what a lot of people do not realize about the “Cash Me Ousside” girl is that she is making a lot of money off of her name. In fact, she is getting paid $30,000 for appearances in the U.S. and $40,000 for appearances outside of the U.S.

Given the fact that Danielle is a minor it is difficult for any media outlet to nail down exactly what her net worth is. It is also worth mention that Bregoli claims to have committed a lot of the crimes – especially the theft crimes – that landed her on the Dr. Phil Show in the first place because she was broke and her family didn’t have any money.

The Squander speculates that her and her family have a net worth of at least $150,000 at this point and could very well have a net worth of $1 million by the end of 2017.

