Nicki Minaj Copies Lil Kim, Shows A Boob in Paris– Azealia Banks Shows Her Butt

Nicki Minaj and Azealia Banks seem to be battling over who can wear less at Paris Fashion Week.

First Nicki Minaj left one of her breasts out of her jacket at Hader Ackerman’s Fall/Winter show. Minaj, who was was seated in the front row, wore a metallic pasty over her nipple. The rest of her body was covered by a Mugler jacket, Givenchy shorts, Alexandre Vauthier heels and purple Veronique Leroy sunglasses, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Interestingly enough the original Mugler design featured a bra to cover the left breast.

The look is very reminiscent of an outfit that Lil Kim once wore with one breast exposed to the 1999 VMA’s.

Lil Kim chatted with Billboard recently about the look which became iconic.

“If I wore that same damn outfit to the club, you would look at me like I’m a damned fool,” she told Billboard. “People still say, ‘Put that purple outfit back on!’ That’s bulls–t. They don’t want to see me in that outfit.”

The fact that Nicki Minaj would wear a look that’s so similar to one of Lil Kim’s past looks is interesting since it’s well known they’re not exactly the best of friends.

Kim fans have repeatedly slammed Nicki for copying her then dissing her in raps.

However these days, Lil Kim seems to be not be focusing on the beef she has or had with Nicki Minaj, although she did offer a comment on the Remy Ma Minaj diss track, “Shether.”

“They have a rumor out there like, ‘Kim is gonna do a diss track with Remy,'” she said to Billboard. “First of all, let me tell you this. Number one: y’all giving ol’ girl too much credit. I’m not even thinking about that. I’m not even thinking about ol’ girl! I’m so far past that. That’s never on my mind. Ever. Ol’ girl has never been on my mind for a long a** time at all. So I hate the fact of that being in the equation.”

Nicki Minaj seemed to be addressing claims that she was inspired by Lil Kim when she shared a photo of her outfit next to a picture of a painting by Picasso. The figure in the painting has one breast exposed.

Paris Fashion Week seems to be the place to be if you’re a female rapper who wants to show a lot of skin.

The Mirror reports that Azealia Banks also bared all but she chose to expose her buns instead of her boobs.

The polarizing rapper wore a pair of shorts with most of the fabric missing to the Moncler and Greg Lauren ‘Collide’ party in Paris. Banks paired the look with a navy winter coat and black lace up boots.

In some circles Azealia Banks not Remy Ma is thought to be the intended target for Nicki Minaj’s diss on the “Make Love” track with Gucci Mane. Nicki’s verse on that rap is what triggered Remy’s “Shether” diss.

