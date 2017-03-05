‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia Reveals He Is A ‘Magnificent Lover’

With This Is Us heading into its final two episodes of Season 1, Milo Ventimiglia is heating things up off the set! The This Is Us star just revealed that he’s a “magnificent lover” between the sheets and doesn’t hold back when it comes to romance.

According to Hollywood Life, Ventimiglia made the sexy remarks during an interview with Bevy Smith on her SiriusXM show, Bevelations. When asked what it is like being viewed as a sex symbol on the hit drama, Ventimiglia opened up about how he thinks men should act.

“I’m not uncomfortable [with being called a sex symbol]. I think what I try and do is represent what men could be, which is kind, which is giving, which is not a pushover,” he explained. “It’s also like… be a strong man — be a good man you know. Contribute to the world instead of taking away from it. [And then], you’re going to attract a good mate. Attract someone who is going to admire you for who you are.”

Smith then asked the actor if he was a magnificent lover, to which he answered, “Yes,” adding: “[I’m giving.] I love very deeply.”

While everyone takes a moment to compose themselves, Today is reporting that Ventimiglia also sat down with Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager to dish on what’s ahead for This Is Us. The biggest mystery is centered on Jack’s mysterious death, yet Ventimiglia revealed that the final two episodes are both stressful and sad.

He then admitted that there is also a bit of fun still ahead. A lighter mood is exactly what fans need after the latest heartbreaking episode of This Is Us. In fact, the installment when William dies was so rattling that Ventimiglia wrote a sick note for everyone to use to get the following day off work or school.

“We get a chance to watch the episodes beforehand, and I know how deeply it affected me,” he shared. “I thought, ‘I think this is really going to rip people in half, so I’m just going to write you an excuse note.'”

According to ET Online, the latest episode of This Is Us featured the death of William (Ron Cephas Jones). Given William’s longstanding battle with cancer, his death didn’t come as a huge surprise. The manner of his death, however, left fans deeply heartbroken.

Although the show has spawned plenty of tears already, we still don’t know how Jack died. Ventimiglia, of course, knows the answer but isn’t about to reveal any spoilers. While his character will die in the near future, Ventimiglia assured fans that Jack isn’t going away indefinitely.

“Jack will always be around,” he stated. “I think even now, we know in the present day his character is no more, but he will be around even when we reveal his death.”

There are plenty of theories about how Jack meets his end. For Ventimiglia, he hasn’t come across any theories that are right. Instead, he cautioned fans about becoming too obsessed with finding clues, especially considering how the answer could be seasons away.

That being said, Ventimiglia’s time on the show might be close to an end. Us Magazine reports that he just shaved off his character’s facial hair, leaving fans wondering if Ventimiglia’s time on the show is over.

The actor recently shared a photo of himself sitting inside an old car on social media. The pic was snapped after the season finished filming but showed Ventimiglia with a smooth face. It isn’t clear if the show is using the facial hair as a time indicator and if we’ll Jack as a much younger man next season.

New episodes of This Is Us air Tuesday nights on NBC, check out a preview below.

