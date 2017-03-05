Selena Gomez Teases New Music In 2017, Supports The Weeknd In The Netherlands

Selena Gomez came back to Instagram at the start of this year, making a great start of 2017, according to Elite Daily. The “Kill ‘Em with Kindness” singer took a long break from social media in 2016, but this year she’s back in full force!

When Selena Gomez took a break from social media due to her mental health issues in rehab last year, her fans started fearing the singer could go inactive from the music industry for a couple of years.

But worry no more! Selena Gomez took to Instagram last month to reveal a photo of her hands holding a microphone, while the “Hands To Myself” singer appears to be on stage. In the caption to the mysterious snap, the 24-year-old singer wrote, ‘Vente pa’ ca.’

Vente pa' ca A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 7, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

While nobody knows exactly what those three words may mean, there are at least three theories about the possible meaning of the caption. One theory suggests that Selena Gomez, who’s the most-followed person on Instagram, just wanted to get attention back to her profile on the app by writing the caption, which translates from Spanish to English as “Come over here.”

To make things even more confusing, some fans of Selena Gomez think the meaning of the caption has something to do with Ricky Martin’s popular song “Vente pa’ ca,” for which he recently released an English cover.

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/txlYmFZKdy — The Weeknd Fan Page (@Theweekndxxoo) March 5, 2017

But what’s probably a more sensible explanation is that Vente pa’ ca could be the name of Selena Gomez’s new song. In December, 2016, it was announced that the “Kill ‘Em with Kindness” singer would be collaborating with Mexican singer Paulina Rubio to make new music in 2017, which perfectly explains why the caption was written in Spanish.

Rubio has previously said her upcoming music with Selena Gomez will make people want to dance. Well, the “Good for You” singer’s fans already want to dance just knowing that Gomez is finally back on Instagram and is actually working on new music to be released this year!

Since her return to social media, Selena Gomez has certainly been active. New York Magazine reported that the young singer shared a photo of herself in the VIP section of the Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands, where she was on hand to support her new boyfriend The Weeknd during his concert.

سيلينا عبر ستوري انستقرام! Selena via Instagram stories! ،، #سيلينا_فام #SelenaGomez A post shared by Selena Gomez News ♡. (@selena.fandom) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

Selena Gomez leaving The Weeknd concert. (Via me ????) pic.twitter.com/cFPLzt5oBQ — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 24, 2017

When reports started surfacing that Selena Gomez was working on new music, her fans started commenting on her old Instagram posts asking the singer to confirm or deny the news. Even Nick Jonas commented on one of Gomez’s previous posts, letting her know that he’s also excited about her upcoming music.

Selena Gomez missed the launch of new Instagram stories feature during her social media hiatus, so according to Teen Vogue, the “Hands To Myself” singer enlisted the help of her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie to help her learn how to the new feature.

Just like the rest of the world, Selena Gomez seems to be excited to be trying out Instagram’s live video feature. In the clip, Gomez talked about the importance of awareness.

“The biggest lesson that I’ve been learning since 2016 would definitely be awareness. I think it’s really important to be aware of where you are in your life.”

Selena Gomez is something else ???????? pic.twitter.com/p6r13arXNX — Dresses ღ (@DailyDresses) February 27, 2017

Then Selena Gomez started talking about the importance of being picky when it comes to choosing “the people you’re surrounding yourself with.” The singer admitted that when she goes out with her friends, she sometimes thinks stuff like, “That was such a pointless dinner.”

Selena Gomez added spending time with friends has to have some point in it, she needs to gain and learn something from it.

“And other nights we’ll sit at the table for five hours with friends. We’re constantly checking in with each other.”

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/AP Images]