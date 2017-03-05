Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless After Breakup With Katy Perry

After revealing his penis while paddleboarding with his ex-girlfriend Katy Perry, Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom has removed his shirt and once again amazed his fans that no amount of breakup can hamper his lifestyle.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced their split on Feb. 28. Post their breakup, their representatives issued a statement to People, saying, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Earlier this Thursday, Orlando Bloom was spotted hanging out at the beach in Malibu, CA, chatting with few women. The released pictures showed the actor’s muscular physique in blue swim trunks and a baseball cap.

This is not for the first time when the saucy images of Orlando Bloom have surfaced online.

Back in August 2016, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s racy images were leaked online and created an online frenzy among their fans. In the released pictures, the 39-year-old Bloom was spotted paddleboarding completely naked while on a romantic getaway with Katy Perry in Italy.

The naked picture of Orlando Bloom was featured on the cover of the U.K.’s Daily Star and even showed the Lords of the Rings movie star bending on the paddleboard, revealing his entire front body, as Perry, sits cross-legged in a bikini.

It was reported that time by Hollywood Life that the actor enjoys his body and has no shame in showing it to the world. An insider close to the former couple went on to say that Bloom wishes Perry to acknowledge her body as well and he has no problem if the “Rise” singer will choose to shed her clothes.

“Orlando [Bloom] is so comfortable with nudity, he loves being naked. It’s not at all surprising that he’s got his clothes off at the beach, he’s basically a nudist at home too. He’d love for Katy [Perry] to be as comfortable with nudity as he is but she’s definitely a lot more shy when it comes to her body. “He’s really working hard to get her more comfortable, though. He’s always telling her what a beautiful body she has and how sexy she is. She’s never been with a guy that gives her so many compliments, she’s loving it.”

On the other hand, Bloom’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, told in an interview that Bloom was embarrassed from the leak.

“He texted me and he was like, ‘Um, I’m really embarrassed. Some photos are coming out. Just thought I should let you know,'” she said during her appearance on Kyle & Jackie O.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that the reason behind Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s split is that the actor was not ready for commitments and wanted to take things slow.

According to The Mirror, an insider close to the former couple stated that Orlando Bloom, who was earlier married to Miranda Kerr, was on a different page than Perry, who apparently wanted to settle down with him.

“Katy and Orlando had a great time together. It was a great healing process for Orlando following his divorce from Miranda. But Katy and Orlando discovered they were on different pages. Katy wants children and to get married, while Orlando has been there and done that. At 32, Katy doesn’t want to waste any more time. It became a strain,” the source added.

It is still not clear if this is the reason behind their split. But Katy Perry has herself issued a statement via her Twitter and revealed that there are no hard feelings between them and they are going to remain good friends.

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017⁉️U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!???? — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]