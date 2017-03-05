‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Non-CGI, Scar-Free Snoke To Be Seen In Battle

When Star Wars: Episode 8 — The Last Jedi is talked about, one of the usual subjects of the conversation is Supreme Leader Snoke — who he is and what his motives are. Thankfully, new details about the enigmatic character have found their way online.

Fans will remember that in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, Snoke was mostly, if not completely computer-generated. This will not be the case in the sequel or at least a portion of the film.

According to Star Wars tipster and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, some sort of a Snoke puppet or suit was built for the Star Wars: Episode 8 filming in Pinewood Studios. This will reportedly serve as a physical incarnation of the villain in the movie.

The suit was apparently used in a Star Wars: Episode 8 scene that involved a lot of quick and intense movements, which led to the belief that Snoke could take part in an actual battle in The Last Jedi.

This will be something new considering he did not participate in any physical throwdowns in The Force Awakens. Zeroh believes, however, that this Star Wars: Episode 8 fight could be one of the several flashbacks to be featured in the movie.

The Star Wars analyst went so far as to say that the battle in question is between Supreme Leader Snoke and none other than the Jedi master himself, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

It is speculated that before the events of Star Wars: Episode 7, the Jedi master and Kylo Ren’s (Adam Driver) new mentor knew each other and even had a vicious encounter that led to the disfigured appearance of Snoke as seen in The Force Awakens.

It has been said that the First Order boss did not always look as such. He was once a fine-looking man until an unfortunate event left him in this state. If the reports are to be believed, Star Wars: Episode 8 might show what a scar-free Snoke looked like before all this.

His scars and injuries are said to be an integral part of the character’s motivations in Star Wars: Episode 8, and the fact that a non-CGI version of Snoke will be in the film goes to show that part of his past might be uncovered in the film.

His purported clash with Luke in Star Wars: Episode 8 is said to be what led Snoke to look the way he is now and what made him hell-bent on revenge. This would explain his intense hate towards Luke and as Zeroh suggested, his fear of what the Jedi master can do.

The two being long-time rivals is not all too far-fetched seeing that Kylo Ren, who Snoke seduced to the dark side of the Force, was once Luke’s Jedi apprentice as revealed in Star Wars: Episode 7 until things took a horrendous turn, possibly because of Snoke’s intrusion.

Surely, there is a story behind his scars and Star Wars: Episode 8 is expected to unravel the truth about all of it. Other than that, the Star Wars villain is shrouded in mystery. Not much is known about him outside of the fact that he is a Force user inclined to the dark side.

It is, however, interesting to fans that he is invested in both the light and the dark side rather than just the latter. This is why he took Kylo Ren under his wing in the first place in Star Wars: Episode 7 as the master of the Knights of Ren had inside of him a balance of both elements.

Snoke is also said to be an ancient being with a vast knowledge of the Force. This could be because he is from the Unknown Regions, which the new Star Wars novel, Empire’s End seems to imply.

The story reveals that Emperor Palpatine is under the impression that this mysterious area (located just outside the galaxy where the Skywalker drama takes place) holds valuable information about the Force so Snoke might know something about it that no one else does.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will be in theaters December 15.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]