Emma Watson Will Answer All Your ‘Harry Potter’ Queries But No Selfies Involved

Emma Watson has learned to decline selfies with fans in a bid to keep things private, but she came up with another way to make them happy – offering to answer all Harry Potter questions they might have. Vanity Fair shared the British star’s insights about photos.

“For me, it’s the difference between being able to have a life and not. If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters.”

She admits being reluctant to give “tracking data” to the public. However, being the nice lady that she is, Emma came up with a compromise. “I’ll say, ‘I will sit here and answer every single Harry Potter fandom question you have but I just can’t do a picture,'” she revealed.

It doesn’t mean that the Beauty and the Beast actress enforces the ban to everyone. If she feels like she is going to make someone’s week through that photo, she agrees. She also does not say “no” to children.

Apart from photos, Emma refuses to talk about her boyfriend.

“I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways.”

Recently, Emma paused her interview for the Beauty and the Beast’s press tour to do something nice for a journalist. Everyone wondered why she told the reporter, “I’m so sorry, can I stop you?”

It turns out that the reporter had an ink smudge on her face. “You would do this for me, and I would do this for you. You’ve got pen on your chin,” Emma said.

Apart from reaching over and wiping off the stain, she similarly called over a make-up artist for a touch up.

Emma took a break from the limelight to focus on causes dear to her. One of these is the UN Women HeForShe campaign which she launched to raise awareness about the inequalities in the acting industry. In 2015, Emma made a speech after being threatened that her nude photos would be leaked by a website.

She will next appear as Belle in Disney’s live-action remake of the renowned Beauty and the Beast. While the story will mostly remain faithful to its source material, the beloved Disney princess underwent a few changes. Apart from being a bookworm, Belle is an inventor in the remake whose creation was destroyed by the villagers because they consider capable women as threats.

At the premiere of the film, she told Entertainment Tonight’s Cameron Mathison that Belle’s the “more progressive” Disney princess. The self-confessed Beauty and the Beast fan considers it an honor to land the role.

“This was a huge deal for me. I mean, I watched it as a child, you know, ad nauseam to the point where my parents were like, ‘We can’t watch it again, please.’ And so I feel like I’ve been incredibly blessed in my career so far. I already played Hermione who was one of my heroines. I played Sam in Perks of Being a Wallflower. But to play Belle is just feels like such an honor. And you know if my 5-year-old self knew I was going to get to do this, she would have died.”

Many came to her defense when she was criticized for the “topless” photo shoot that she did for Vanity Fair. In the photograph taken by Tim Walker, the Ballet Shoes star was clad in an open top. Some branded her a “hypocrite” believing that the photo shoot contradicted her views on feminism.

Maturing from Hermione to Belle in @beautyandthebeast is a true coming-of-age story for @EmmaWatson: "I couldn't care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear." Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Tim Walker. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Emma told Reuters that the backlash left her confused because “feminism is giving women a choice” and has nothing to do with her body.

[Featured Image by by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]