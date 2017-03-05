Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Will Not Divorce – Focusing On Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reportedly still share very much love. Even after their divorce announcement the estranged duo has continued to hang out together and have closed the rumored nanny chapter far behind them.

Recent reports suggest that Affleck and Garner are looking forward to co-parenting. It is reported that they have no plans to divorce. They will continue to take care of their three children, two daughters and one son. Popularly called as, Ben and Jen, the duo is yet to file for divorce but seems to be in no hurry to do so.

According to sources of Entertainment Online, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s relationship is very fluid. They are working on their relationship and prioritizing their three kids, daughters Violet Affleck, 11, Seraphina Affleck, 8, and son Samuel Affleck, 4.

“There have been times when a reconciliation looked very likely. They love each other and that hasn’t changed. But it’s unclear what the future holds for them. The spirit of their relationship has not changed.”

The source also added that Ben and Jen still take trips together. They are giving their time to kids and not thinking about divorce.

In her interview with Vanity Fair, Garner cleared the air saying that Affleck’s extra-marital affair rumors with the nanny were baseless. She revealed that they both had separated much before the media went on to assume about any affair.

“Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It’s not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives.”

Garner also stated that Affleck is the love of her life and family is always going to be their priority. Since the interview released, Garner and Affleck had been finding themselves at better chords with each other.

Though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s divorce rumors have not found any rest. Many tabloids reported that even now when they hang out together, no nanny can be spotted around their kids. Garner also added in her interview that Batman vs Superman actor failed to be present for her emotionally.

“He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

It’s been two years since Ben and Jen have announced their separation. Affleck still lives on the family property even after the split. There have been no official comments from the actors as to when they will make their divorce official.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Garner and Affleck have become protective parents more than they ever were. They really watch on how they are acting in front of their three kids. The couple is maintaining a strong relationship that is not getting affected by any rumors.

The report further added that nothing has really changed between them except the announcement of separation. They still continue to bond and give their children the best parenting possible. The sources said that they have made a new normal for their family. Affleck was not a great husband but the actor and his celebrity wife are good parents.

“They are so die-hard committed to co-parenting. Whatever form this relationship is, they’ll always have love for each other, and the love they have for their kids is so strong, they won’t let anything bring that down.”

Ben Affleck has previous high-profile relationships with Gwyneth Paltrow for three years and Jennifer Lopez for two years before he married Jennifer Garner in June 2005.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1]