Condom Wearable: i.Con Releases ‘World’s First Smart Condom’ For $74

The reusable condom wearable will soon be available in the market. The technology boom has made it possible for men to now track their sexual life by wearing a smart condom.

Launched by British Condoms, the wearable is called i.Con Smart Condom which will be marketed as “World’s First Smart Condom.” The future of wearable technology has now to customers’ bedroom. The reusable wearable will keep a track of all of the sexual interactions.

Its key features will include the number of calories being burnt during intercourse, the speed of thrusts, duration and frequency of each intercourse. The wearable will keep a track of all of this over a period of a week, month and year. The i.Con Smart Condom will also help men know exactly how they are stacking against other people from around the world.

It will be available from British Condoms exclusively somewhere in 2017 only. It will soon be available on preorder for now priced at $74. It is also said that there is huge interest from retailers worldwide and soon it will be available at different stores.

The wearable will be comfortable, water resistant and lightweight. All of the data stored can be checked after the hot session on an app provided by i.Con. The data will be stored anonymously, which can be then shared or compared with anyone else in the world.

The device can be paired by Bluetooth and comes with a micro USB port for charging purposes. The wearable gets charged within an hour and last approximately 6-8 hours for usage. It will be released only in one size with band adjustment option.

The condom wearable by i.Con is currently at final testing stages. British Condoms will register users’ interest and only start taking money from customers once it passes all of the test and product is ready to deliver the said features.

Though it is being marketed as a smart condom, it is not really a condom. The official website reads “i.Con is not an actual condom; it’s a ring that will sit over a condom at the base, which you can use over and over again.”

In addition, this is not the first-time smart condom concept is presented in front of the world. In 2015, a group of three students, Daanyaal Ali, 14, Muaz Nawaz, 13 and Chirag Shah, 14, from Isaac Newton Academy in Ilford, created a smart condom that glows if you have sexually transmitted infection (STI).

The condom had a built-in indicator that glows depending on the type of infection like green for chlamydia, yellow for herpes and blue for syphilis, Entertainment Online reported.

The project by the teens won the top health innovation prize and was called the S.T.EYE. Danyaal Ali said they chose to do this project to help future generations.

“We wanted to create something that makes detecting harmful STIs safer than ever before so that people can take immediate action in the privacy of their own homes without the invasive procedures at the doctors. “

However, a spokesperson later said that these smart condoms are not on the market yet as this is “very much a concept and… not a finalized design.”

In 2015, Geeksphone released Geeksme smartwatch that also tracks sexual performance, Gizmodo reported. It has the ability to record sexual performance along with all the other standard features of a smartwatch.

The feature needs to be activated by the user and it will measure variables like the duration of intercourse, calculate calories burned, and keep track of how often the wearer engages in the intimate fun.

With so much happening in the bedroom fun department, what are your views about these products? Share your insight in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images]