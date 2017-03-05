Tommy Page Cause Of Death: Suicide Suspected In Death Of Former Teen Idol

Tommy Page’s cause of death is believed to be suicide. The 46-year-old music executive was found dead on Friday, March 3. Although his exact cause of death is unclear at this time, those closest to him say that he took his own life.

According to Billboard, the “I’ll Be Your Everything” singer has had quite the career. Although he only had one song that hit #1 on the Billboard 100 chart (in April 1990), he went on to do great things in the world of music.

Its hard to forget someone to gave you so much to remember. Rest in peace Tommy Page @Tommypage @PremiereChannel #riptommypage pic.twitter.com/HNbhS1wEmQ — MNC Innoform (@MNC_Innoform) March 5, 2017

“My whole life I dreamed of having a No. 1 record, ever since I could remember getting into music. I wanted to be on top of the Billboard charts,” he said in 2011.

According to The Sun, Tommy Page has worked with several of music’s biggest stars including Michael Buble, Alanis Morrisette, and Josh Groban.

He was the A&R executive and vice president of top 40 promotion for Warner Bros./Reprise Records after shifting his career focus from performing to producing and managing. In 2011, Tommy Page joined the Billboard family as associate publisher and was given a promotion to publisher the following year.

“Ever since childhood, I’ve had big aspirations for my music career. In the inscription below my senior picture in my high school yearbook, I actually wrote ‘Billboard charts, here I come!’ — a hopeful pipe dream from an ordinary Jersey kid,” he said back in 2012.

Thoughts & prayers to the family of 80’s/90’s pop star #TommyPage. Another voice gone too soon! #RIPTommy Thank you for the music. pic.twitter.com/nytAmsdPSb — Monte Howell (@Unbreakable75) March 5, 2017

Tommy Page left Billboard for Pandora in 2013. He became the Vice President of artist and brand partnerships before moving to Cumulus Media in 2015. Before his sudden death, Tommy Page was the at the VP of music partnerships at the Village Voice.

Tommy Page’s cause of death will likely be revealed after an autopsy and toxicology report are completed. It is unknown if he had been doing any kind of drugs or if he may have taken his own life by hanging or another method. Very few details about how Page was found — any by whom — have been released and reported by the media.

A toxicology report can take four to six weeks to complete. Such a test is conducted in the event that the cause of death of a person is uncertain or drugs or alcohol are suspected to have been in the deceased’s system at the time of his or her death.

If Page had been using drugs before allegedly taking his own life, that will more than likely show up in the toxicology report as that could have contributed to his cause of death.

According to the Metro, journalist Michael Musto posted something on Facebook about Page suffering from depression, but the post has since been deleted.

Since his untimely passing, several of his colleagues and fans have posted messages on social media. Not only had he made a lot of friends throughout his career but he also had tons of fans, especially in the 90s when his music career was at its peak.

He worked closely with New Kids On The Block (two of the members actually wrote Page’s only number one single).

Our hearts and thoughts go out to @Tommypage‘s family. You will be forever missed. Rest In Peace our friend #RIPTommyPage pic.twitter.com/jW4AahUquB — NKOTB (@NKOTB) March 5, 2017

He also made a cameo on Full House in 1992. Fans of the hit show might remember that Page sang a song to Stephanie Tanner — thus, the song entitled “Stephanie” was born.

Tommy Page is survived by his partner, Charlie, and their three children. His family has not released a statement following this tragic loss.

