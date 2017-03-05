‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Season 6 New Cast — See The 5 Minute Super Trailer

Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta premieres tomorrow and with a new season comes new cast members. Check out the men and women who will be joining the LHHATL cast to stir up drama and cause trouble in upcoming episodes. There are quite a few new cast members coming to the popular VH1 reality show which makes us wonder if they will outshine a large number of the veteran cast that is also returning. Much of the mystery was solved by @VH1lhhtea on Instagram, who has been posting pictures and information about all the new players in Atlanta.

One of the most highly anticipated new cast members to join Love & Hip Hop Atlanta for Season 6 would be Kirk Frost’s alleged mistress Jasmine Washington. She gave birth back in October to a child that she says is fathered by Kirk. Although the rumors that Kirk had been cheating on Rasheeda and had a baby with another woman have been circulating since December, it was confirmed when Jasmine filed legal documents to establish paternity and child support for the child early in 2017.

Now fans of the VH1 reality TV series get to see how it all plays out, after editing of course, as Rasheeda confronts Kirk about Jasmine Washington and the new baby that just might be his.

When the remy's in the system ???? A post shared by Jasmine Washington (@jasminebleu) on Aug 26, 2016 at 1:00pm PDT

Lovely Mimi is also joining the show, which could be confusing because Mimi Faust isn’t leaving LHHATL. The newest Mimi to join the cast is possibly one of the most well-known nail technicians in the country and she moved to Atlanta to make her business even bigger.

Lovely Mimi’s real name is Myha Luong and she is the first Asian-American women to be featured on any of the Love & Hip Hop shows. The incredibly talented nail tech has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and that number is growing daily. Based on some of the videos she has shared on social media, she will be just as entertaining as she is talented.

Congratulations to us for our new salon ???????? come check us out grand opening going on right now @mimiultraviolet OUTFIT MADE BY @accomplished_1 A post shared by Lovely Mimi (@itslovelymimi) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

Popular Atlanta promoter Melissa Scott will also be joining the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta crew. Melissa is coming in as a friend of Joseline Hernandez. It was rumored at the end of Season 5 that Joseline wouldn’t be invited back to the VH1 show due to the amount of drama that she has caused. However, what kind of show would it be without the Puerto Rican princess? This time around, she’s bringing friends.

Sup Big Head ???? ❤???? @lgestylestudio told me to wear a broach … A post shared by DJ M (@dagreatdjm) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:02am PST

Sierra Gates is the owner of The Glam Shop and she’s opening up shop on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta. Sierra’s backstory is pretty heartbreaking and empowering at the same time. She’s a hard working woman who built an empire all by herself.

If you got pieces make them hit. Styled by- @bbjennn Hair- @filthyrichtresses Jewelry @the_glamjunkie A post shared by C.E.O OF THE GLAM SHOP (@sierra_glamshop_) on Mar 3, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

Well, maybe not all by herself because Sierra’s assistant Moriah Lee is also joining the LHHATL Season 6 cast.

She see my sexy ass every time she scrolllllllll ???????? A post shared by ????ProMo Agency,LLC. CEO 〽️oriah (@m0riahlee) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

It looks like we’re getting the whole family because Sierra’s husband Rod “Shooter” Gates is also joining the show. Don’t worry, though, no bullets will be flying just because Rod is on board. His nickname has to do with his ability to throw the dice, not fire a weapon.

COOLING A post shared by DA GREATEST (@goodshooter) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

Tresure Price is also new to the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cameras. In the LHHATL Season 6 super trailer, we see Lovely Mimi ask Tommie Lee if she likes Tresure Price. Well, it turns out that Tommie doesn’t like her and will be calling her out on some things this season. Will Tresure be Tommie’s new nemesis? Surely they’ll be keeping Tommie and Joseline away from each other this time around. Is that protective order against Tommie still in effect? Tresure Price must be something serious if she watched the last season of the show and still wants to go toe to toe with Tommie. She is definitely one to watch out for!

Tonight's looks styled by @msshanitad. Vintage tee designed by @bexoticcollection. All items available at @shop_lgeclothingco custom unit provided by @essencemoss #e3extensions A post shared by Tresure Price (@iamtresurep) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

Rod Bullock has so many ties to the veteran LHHATL cast mates that it’s not even funny. He’s Mimi Faust’s ex-boyfriend and can be credited with putting Yung Joc on the map. Bullock also worked with K. Michelle on an album and manages other chart-topping artists.

Meet newbie Rod Bullock, He's a well known Indianapolis native who got his start in the music industry placing records on various artist's albums including our very own K.Michelle???? + he's the ex-boyfriend of Mimi btw.. @IamRodBullock | March 6th #LHHATL A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea™ ️️️ (@vh1lhhtea) on Mar 1, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

Keanna Arnold used to be a stripper but now she has a Bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management. Keanna wants to be a big player in the skincare and beauty industry and her next stop is Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

Meet newbie Keanna Arnold, She received her Bachelor's degree in Healthcare Management, used to be an exotic dancer but is now nowadays making moves to find her way into the skincare and beauty industry! ???????? @Keanna_Nicole_ | March 6th #LHHATL A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea™ ️️️ (@vh1lhhtea) on Mar 1, 2017 at 2:52pm PST

Of course, there is also Young Dro, who we’ve known was going to make appearances on Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta since last year. Young Dro worked with Joseline on some music and there were rumors that the two did way more than hitting the studio together. It’s already been found out that Stevie J is the father of Joseline’s baby but we’ll likely get to see some of the drama involving Young Dro play out because cameras were rolling when he was around.

I'm standing like :So u gone date him or me ? Her : ummmm YOU !!!!!! ???????????????????????? A post shared by Young Dro (@dropolo) on Mar 4, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

Now that you’ve seen all the new faces that will be coming in Season 6 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, watch the 5-minute super trailer below. Tune in on Monday, March 6 at 8/7c for the explosive Season 6 premiere of LHHATL.

[Featured Image by VH1]