Justin Bieber Didn’t Show Up For Grammys Despite 4 Noms: Luckily He Didn’t Win

Justin Bieber didn’t show up for the Grammys 2017 ceremony despite being nominated for four awards, because he says the Grammys are irrelevant and not representative, especially for young singers, according to TMZ.

And it’s probably just as well that he didn’t show up, because he lost all four awards in the categories for which he was nominated. Justin Bieber joined the ranks of Frank Ocean, Kanye West, and Drake, all of whom deliberately decided not to attend the Grammy Awards for various, albeit similar, reasons.

But at least Drake had an excuse for missing the ceremony, as he was busy with two commitments at the time. Teen Vogue reported that Justin Bieber made a deliberate show of being decidedly un-busy on the night of the Grammys ceremony, publicly going out for sushi and filming his every movement in an Instagram Story.

Justin Bieber spotted in LA today. 02-12-17. Skipping the #GRAMMYs for some sushi. (jbk) pic.twitter.com/MHEMFbw47v — Bieber Tracker (@celebritracker) February 13, 2017

Perhaps The “Love Yourself” singer was concerned that he wouldn’t win any of the four awards he was nominated for (a justifiable concern, as it turns out), or perhaps he was worried about running into his on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and her new boyfriend The Weeknd, who Bieber publicly dissed in a video.

Justin Bieber threw some shade to The Weeknd cuz he's dating Selena?? Someone's pressed

pic.twitter.com/RJ2jYlymla — XO???? (@IamHR2512) February 13, 2017

Whatever the reason, the “Love Yourself” singer wanted to make it very clear to everyone that he definitely could have gone to the Grammys, but he chose not to. Point taken.

Justin Bieber proved to be a true game-changer in the music industry when he promoted himself on YouTube by posting videos that showed him singing cover songs of R&B artists, as well as videos from a local singing competition in which he made it to the top three. The YouTube videos caught the attention of Scooter Braun, a talent manager, who helped to launch the singer in the music industry.

#PurposeTour is Back! @MartinGarrix is the special guest for the next 5 shows w/ @justinbieber! ➕✖️ 1st Round is Tomorrow in Perth,Australia pic.twitter.com/TQt8OOx0Uk — WorldOfMar➕inGarri✖ (@worldofgarrix) March 5, 2017

Justin Bieber, who was once mentored by Usher, went on to launch four studio albums from My World 2.0 in 2010 to Purpose in 2015, with each of the albums making it to the top position in the U.S. Billboard 200 charts.

Justin Bieber’s music specifically appealed to teenage girls who packed the arenas during his live concerts. In due course, the “Love Yourself” singer began to be considered more of a teenage fixation than a talented musician. Last year, Justin Bieber won the Grammy for the Best Dance Recording for “Where Are Ü Now,” the hit song produced by Jack U.

Despite his success, there was a time when Justin Bieber’s career was almost knocked off the tracks because of his legal hassles and brattish behavior. In 2013, the singer faced vandalism charges in Brazil and was also accused of driving offenses. In 2014, Bieber’s neighbor accused him of causing damage to his property, and the singer was also arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

However, the “Baby” singer has managed to bounce back and was nominated for four Grammys at this year’s awards for Purpose, his fourth studio album. Billboard reported that Justin Bieber’s four nominations created a social media frenzy.

People like filmmaker Jon M. Chu, who have been closely associated with Justin Bieber throughout his career, believe that the singer’s survival in the music industry is nothing short of a miracle, as no one predicted that the Canadian singer would resurface with as much popularity as he had before.

Justin Bieber wouldn’t have been successful without the help of the internet, and YouTube in particular, that enabled people around the world to witness his talent when he was just a preteen. His huge and unprecedented success has motivated many parents to showcase the talents of their preteen children on the internet, and foremost amongst these parents is Victoria Beckham, who has encouraged her now-12-year-old son Cruz to share videos online showing off his musical talents.

According to E! Online, Beckham had previously shared a video that showed the 12-year-old Cruz singing a cover song of Faith Evans’ “Hope.”

Since then, people have been comparing Cruz Beckham with Justin Bieber, partly because of the similar ages of their first online video releases, but also because Cruz has a wide vocal range similar to Beiber’s.

Moreover, just before Christmas, 2016, Cruz released “If Every Day Was Christmas,” his first single that reminded everyone of Justin Bieber’s early romantic songs. Media reports suggest that Cruz Beckham could very well be the next Justin Bieber, and TMZ reported that the Beckhams have hired Scooter Braun to help their son achieve a breakthrough in the music industry.

[Featured Image by John Misa/AP Images]