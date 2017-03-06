Prince Michael Jackson Speaks About His Future and the Late Michael Jackson

Prince Michael Jackson, son of the late Michael Jackson appeared on Good Morning America to fill people in on what he’s been doing since his father died and share his plans for the future.

Like his father, Prince is doing some amazing things at an early age. Even with all the controversy that surrounded the late King of Pop, Prince is making a name for himself and so far, it is one to be proud of.

Prince Michael Jackson could easily live off his late father’s fame and fortune, but he doesn’t want to live his life that way. He’s tried things to discover what works for him and makes him happy.

Prince tried his hand at an acting career, but he soon discovered it was not for him. He took acting classes and tried out the theater when he attended the Sherman Oaks Buckley School. Then in 2013, in what could have been his big break, Prince appeared in an episode of 90210 reboot. Apparently, that was enough for Prince to decide that acting would bring him joy. However, it did direct him in another direction.

Prince Michael Jackson has his own production company called King’s Son Productions. Unlike his father who loved dancing and singing being in front of the camera, Prince prefers to work behind the camera and he has no particular genre in mind. His aim is to help artistic people “realize their dream,” and that is why he started King’s Son Productions.

Growing up, Prince watched the music videos of his father and found himself enchanted by the process it took to make one from start to finish. A music video is like a miniature movie that tells a story. It takes a lot of imagination, thought, work, and money to make one. He has plans to make some spectacular music videos. He wants to produce anything from “cinematic music videos and short films to feature-length films and beyond.”

At the age of 20, Prince has high ambitions and he has the drive to succeed.

“My father was the King of Pop and King’s Son Productions has this mantra where a title is earned, but a name is given. So, I was born as Prince and that was the name my dad had given to me, but my dad had earned the epithet King of Pop and that’s through hard work and years of training and everything that he worked so hard to get. So it’s a form of motivation because my name is Prince, but for all intensive purposes I am the King’s son — working to get my own epithet.”

When the host of Good Morning America asked Prince if Michael would be proud of him, his response said a lot about his upbringing and the way Michael encouraged his children in their careers.

“As we were growing up my dad always said, ‘I really don’t care what you do in life, as long as you’re happy doing it and you’re the best at what you do. If you want to be a janitor at a high school, you should be the best janitor that you can be. So, I think that he would always be the supporting figure to me and my siblings and support us in all the endeavors that we try.”

Prince Michael Jackson’s endeavors do not end with production work. He wants to help the underprivileged people of the world, or at those living in Los Angeles and continue what his father started with his song, “Heal the World.” Michael loved children and he wanted to help disadvantaged children. It didn’t matter if they were in the situation because they were born into poverty, had a sickness, were disablement or suffered a loss. Michael Jackson wanted to be the one to help.

While Prince is busy attending Loyola Marymount University and studying business courses, he found time to start a charity organization. His friend Muto wanted to honor the late Michael Jackson in a way that was meaningful, so he came up with the idea to start a service organization. Borrowing from Michael’s legacy to Heal the World, Prince and Muto decided they wanted to keep their organization local, so they founded Heal LA.

Does Prince just hand out money and call it good for his charity organization? No. He goes out there and helps with distribution. In one of their recent projects. Prince helped to hand out 500 sandwiches and drinks to the homeless people in Los Angele’s Skid Row.

But that’s not the only charity project that Prince is involved in.

“Recently, we have partnered with a charity called A Sense of Home, which supports foster kids who have aged out of the system in a sort of preempt against homelessness because it’s very hard to get on your feet once you’ve gotten out of the system,”

Prince Michael Jackson may have been born into money, fame and all the extras that go with the privilege of being Michael Jackson’s son, but it doesn’t leave him fulfilled. He wants to be the best in his career, help others and enjoy life. Seeing what he has accomplished at the age of 20, this young man is well on his way to a life that would make his father proud.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, after suffering cardiac arrest.

