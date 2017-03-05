Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Romance: Want A Baby Before Marriage

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance is at peak and they are trying to get pregnant. Their love is not hidden from the media and recent reports suggest that marriage has been put on the backseat for now.

The Voice co-host and lovers of tinsel town Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance is all over the show. Recent rumors suggest that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are already trying for a baby. Previously, the rumors were that the couple is looking forward to getting married but Stefani really wants a baby first.

According to Life & Style magazine, the duo is really looking into their options. Gwen wants to carry the baby naturally but if that is not possible then Blake is alright with adoption or surrogacy too.

“They’re trying to have a baby first. That’s their main focus right now. [Gwen’s] determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

The report further added that Gwen had been undergoing Vitro fertilization treatments for a few years now but has not been successful. She has stopped the process for now but really wants to have a baby with Shelton.

The insider of the report also added that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s marriage is not going to happen anytime soon. They both are still dealing with their respective divorces and are not looking to get hitched. They both just wish to have a baby.

The country music singer was married to fellow singer Miranda Lambert. Their marriage lasted for four years. There were already rumors that Gwen and Blake had started dating much before the divorce announcement. Lambert and Shelton announced their divorce in July 2015. They settled it quietly later that same day of the announcement.

However, Stefani and Shelton made their romance public in November 2015 and said that it was their individual divorces that got them together. Gwen Stefani divorced her husband Gavin Rossdale. Gwen and Gavin’s divorce got settled much later in April 2016.

Stefani has three sons with Rossdale – Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2. She enjoys her time with her kids when she is not working. According to Us Magazine, Stefani and Gavin share 50-50 custody of their three sons. Their divorce settlement of the 13-years marriage was of unequally split with Stefani having the bigger amount. They both respectfully agreed for the settlement.

After their divorces, Gwen and Blake found love and life with each other. Gwen admitted that after her tough divorce from Rossdale, she feels blessed about having Shelton in her life. She is even happy about the fact that fans have accepted them as a couple, People reported.

“We feel it. I was saying yesterday to somebody, I really feel the love, you know what I mean? It’s hard to put into words, but it’s a really cool thing to have that.”

Even Blake cannot stop gushing about his girlfriend. He told Ellen DeGeneres that he really thinks that Stefani is hot.

“I love talking about Gwen, are you kidding me? It’s been just an eye opener to be with someone like her. Believe it or not… I mean, you think Gwen Stefani and No Doubt, and she is literally maybe the most normal person that I’ve ever met in my life. It’s been good for me to be with somebody that’s so grounded and just a good human being with a great heart. And she’s hot. Have you seen her? I mean look at that!”

There is no official confirmation about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s baby reports. The Voice co-host have not commented on the matter.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Glamour]