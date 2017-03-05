‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Peaky Blinder Season 4 will premiere somewhere in late 2017, more details about the series are released. The BBC television show featuring Tommy Shelby life and his gangster family is fan favorite series.

The Steven Knight’s British crime drama television series is based on the exploits of the Peaky Blinders gang, operating in Birmingham, England during the aftermath of the First World War. Recently, Peaky Blinders Season 4 and Season 5 are renewed by BBC on 26 May 2016.

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach calls the renewals “a fantastic vote of confidence in the show and Steven Knight’s writing… We’re both proud of, and grateful for, the BBC’s continued support of the show.”

‘Peaky Blinders’ Season 4 premiere date

Peaky Blinders featuring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby is said to be featuring with Season 4 in late 2017. According to Den of Geek, Murphy said that shooting for upcoming season starts in March 2017, so the season will be ready for premiere by mostly September 2017.

Even Steven Knight confirmed the same during his interview with Deadline that the series is all set to start shooting.

“I’m very, very excited because I’m just completing Episode 6 of Series 4, which again I think is the best yet. And I’m loving it and it’s not like work, it’s not like a labor, I love doing it, and the boys are coming back and they’re loving the scripts, and we start shooting in March.”

Casting updates

Apart from the entire Peaky Blinders gangster family including Tommy Shelby, Arthur Shelby, John Shelby and Polly, Tom Hardy will also be returning for the upcoming season as Alfie Solomons. Hardy is also currently playing the role of James Keziah Delaney in Taboo by Knight. Also, Harry Potter And The Cursed Child actors Cherrelle Skeete and Esther Smith will also join the cast.

What will fans see in Season 4?

Peaky Blinder Season 3 left on a cliffhanger when Tommy Shelby surrendered his entire family to the cops. According to Tommy, he did so to protect them, but none of them seem to understand it at that point.

The entire gangster family will have to be open to reason to understand Tommy Shelby, as he only wishes to protect them. He also has bigger plans for himself and the family, which never seem to stop. The intense, challenging character of Tommy Shelby will be seen evolving and may be coming to terms with reality.

Season 5 will be last

According to The Week, Peaky Blinders Season 5 will be last from the series. Steven confirmed during his interview that he thinks that Season 5 will be the last and he already has a perfect end for the series.

“Never say never, but we feel that series five may be the last. We don’t know for sure. [Peaky Blinders] is one of those things everybody loves and the response has been so magnificent on both sides of the Atlantic. I have got the end in my mind; whether that happens at the end of five is the question.”

How will it end?

Knight wishes to keep true to the entire story, so it will “end when the first air raid siren sounds in Birmingham.” However, many critics argue that the series should end when Tommy Shelby achieves his status and position in the society like being knighted for his services to Winston Churchill or becoming lord mayor of Birmingham.

However, there are no confirmations by Netflix to continue featuring the series, but by seeing the popularity and constant increase in rating, they might not cancel it. Peaky Blinders Season 4 is highly anticipated by fans. What do you want to see next in the series? Share your insights in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI]