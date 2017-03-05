Stephen King Tweets Epic Troll Of President Trump’s Wiretapping Accusations

Legendary horror author Stephen King is no stranger to hurling harsh criticism at President Donald Trump, but his latest Twitter session trolls Trump in epic fashion over the president’s wild accusations that former President Barack Obama illegally wiretapped Trump Tower. While King may be the master of horror, he showed he has quite a wicked sense of humor, as well, not that his fans would be surprised.

The Latest Donald Trump Tweets That Prompted King’s Mockery

It’s common knowledge now how President Donald Trump uses Twitter to attack anyone he perceives as an enemy, but Trump seemed to be in quite a state Saturday in his latest series of tweets. The angry tweets came following reports the president went “ballistic” after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any investigation’s into President Trump’s ties with Russia, according to Business Insider. And it’s no secret when Trump gets angry, he uses Twitter as his favorite retaliation tool.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be “wire tapping” a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Along with attacking former President Barack Obama, Trump launched attacks about the investigation against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, then responded to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s comments about quitting Celebrity Apprentice and blaming low ratings on the show’s continued association with Donald Trump. Not surprisingly, Trump alleges that Schwarzenegger was fired rather than quit, which is sure to keep that celebrity feud going along with his famous Twitter wars with the likes of Rosie O’Donnell, Alec Baldwin, and Cher.

Washington Post reporter Robert Costa also noted Trump’s foul mood before leaving for yet another weekend getaway by the president.

Trump left WH in a fury on Friday, fuming about Sessions’s recusal and telling aides that Sessions shouldn’t have recused himself… — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 4, 2017

Stephen King Tweets To Fan The Flames Of Trump’s Anger

Enter horror author Stephen King to fan the flames of President Trump’s already foul mood by taking to Twitter with some scathing tweets. First, King trolled Trump by mocking Trump’s tweeting style.

Obama tapped Trump’s phones IN PERSON! Went in wearing a Con Ed coverall. Michelle stood guard while O spliced the lines. SAD! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

Then King decided to put the blame on Obama for a few other things gone awry, jokingly tweeting the former president also “stole the strawberry ice cream out of the mess locker.” When one Trump supporter tweeted the literary legend should “stick to horror,” the King of Horror decided to try a new tactic to get Donald Trump out of the White House that requires no impeachment proceedings. King simply decided to try to scare Trump into leaving the Oval Office.

Trump should know OBAMA NEVER LEFT THE WHITE HOUSE! He’s in the closet! HE HAS SCISSORS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 4, 2017

The King Of Horror Proves He Can Troll Trump With Style

King fills Twitter with bad jokes and tweets about his novels, but he regularly comments on and trolls President Trump, starting long before the election last November. Fans of King are already aware of his sense of humor, but his Trump attacks seem to really inspire the author, such as his tweet “Trumpty-Dumpty promised a wall. Trumpty-Dumpty had a great fall. Mexican woman & Mexican men wouldn’t put Trumpty together again.” And this poetic slam against Trump’s right-hand man Steve Bannon was excellent, as well.

Down by the White House, early in the morning, see the little Plunder Monkeys all in a row. Mr. Bannon pulls the little handle, off they go. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 8, 2017

Apparently, King is a poet as well as a horror author. He also seems to be an aspiring comedian, judging from Twitter. While he probably shouldn’t give up his day job, King continues to entertain his fans and Trump haters with some creative Trump-bashing and epic trolling of the president.

