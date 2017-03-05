Deadpool 2 Teaser, Nothing Butt Fun! Clues Hint At New Heroes Stepping In

Deadpool is back. At the moment, only with a teaser that certainly should raise public expectation towards the sequel of the movie released only last year. After the teaser got out, fans can’t wait for Deadpool 2 to come out and hit the theaters. After all, Deadpool was one of the biggest cinematographic surprises of 2016. It was released last year in February and instantly began accumulating records in theaters as soon as it got out.

Before jumping to its sequel, Deadpool 2, let’s examine the context of the first part. The prequel was an apriori smaller film with a reduced budget as compared to other superhero movies released in 2016, including Batman vs. Superman. The film also featured two secondary X-Men, little known by the general public. Despite its low budget, Deadpool was a big success, hitting a remarkable Box Office rating of $760.3 million. Not bad for a $58 million budget. On the other hand, Batman vs. Superman reached $827.7 million with a budget of $250 million. Do the math. Perhaps because of the protagonist’s dark humor, explicit violence and more-than-necessary swear words, Deadpool took the R label (not recommended under 17).

Without further ado, let’s take a peek into what the upcoming sequel holds for Deadpool’s fans. Enjoy!

He has done it again, hasn’t he? Actor and producer Ryan Reynolds has given his followers something that they were crying out for, the first breakthrough of Deadpool 2. This is the sequel to Marvel’s most thug superhero.

In just over three and a half minutes, the teaser shows several clues as to where the second delivery can go. The protagonist Wade Wilson, alias Deadpool, appears in a shattered city wearing dark and guarded civilian clothes to keep order in the city. He is seen covering his ‘butter-face’ with only the hood of the sweatshirt.

With the habitual humor of his personage, when Deadpool sees a robbery in the street, he decides to intervene. Although before that, he obviously has to change into his superhero costume in clear allusion to what Superman does after an alarming situation strikes. So much so, Deadpool finds a phone booth nearby and decides to put on his suit as a dramatic soundtrack plays in the background. The only problem is that speed is not one of the great qualities of the clumsy character played by Ryan Reynolds and by the time he is finished dressing up, it’s too late and the deed is already done.

Anyone know the number to 911? No Good Deed https://t.co/HyfsFn48Vl — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 4, 2017

As he leaves the phone booth, before Deadpool heads towards the alley where the robbery took place, Stan Lee, the Chairman and President of Marvel Comics is seen complementing Deadpool on his awesome superhero suit. As usual, Deadpool engages the old man with little respect, telling him to “zip it”. Upon his late arrival at the crime scene, Deadpool only finds a dead victim on the ground without any trace of the murderer.

Capturing a very comedy tone along with the protagonist’s clumsy, talkative and quirky character, the trailer of Deadpool 2 offers the audience more than a few clues about the film and the characters which may appear. First of all, as far as the posters of the TV series Firefly are concerned, they could imply one of two things. Firstly, it could be a tribute to the actress Morena Baccarin who played the girlfriend and wife of Wade Wilson in the prequel. Secondly, it could also be some sort of a confirmation that actor Nathan Fillion, starring Firefly, will be taking on the role of Cable, a character who is known for his affinity with the X-Men in comics, in the upcoming Deadpool 2. This rumor has nonetheless has raged on for quite a while now. In any case, it is always possible that Reynolds could just be trolling everyone.

Here are some clues revealed in the teaser. First, the graffiti on the phone booth reads, “Nathan Summers coming soon,” possibly a reference to Cable. There’s also another visible graffiti that reads “Hope!”, which could be a reference to the mutant Messiah known as Hope Summers. Deadpool 2 premieres on March 2, 2018. As this first breakthrough says, it will not come as soon as the public wants.

Featured Image by Deadpool 2/ Facebook